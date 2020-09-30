IPL 2020 | Yorkers are most effective in T20s, best way to dominate batsmen, reveals Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada knows a thing or two about dominating batsmen, more so in IPL, where he has been a revelation and he has stated that yorkers are the best way to outsmart batsmen in the shortest format. With wickets of Bairstow and Kane, Rabada starred with the ball for DC against SRH.

Many things have come and vanished with time but not the efficiency of yorkers in cricket. They are one of the most difficult breed of deliveries to get away with when executed to perfection. However, if you even make a slight error, it turns into a full toss, which batsmen cash in to hit big shots. But despite that, South African and Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada has termed 'yorkers' as the most effective means to curb and dominate batsmen in the shortest format.

Rabada, who himself has bowled impeccable yorkers in two Super Over games against KKR last year where he nailed Dre Russ and this year versus KXIP, has stated that you need to be in the right frame of mind to execute a toe-crushing yorker. He also talked about how perplexing it can be to nail them when the chips are down and pressure is on.

"Yorkers are the most effective deliveries in this format, and if you execute them well, you've got the best chance of dominating batsmen. You need to be in the right frame of mind or confident enough of what you are going to do, and plan it before executing. If you feel today is your day, everything is going according to the plan, then you should give it a shot."

"On a different day, it can be a different story altogether, you might miss out on executing it and may face consequences of it," he said. Yorkers are the best options for a Super Over, but as I said, one has to execute it perfectly. How many times you were able to nail a yorker in the game is what excites the bowler, and that's the beauty of it," Rabada told TOI.

UAE pitches aren't considered to be fast bowler-friendly, but so far, Rabada has managed seven wickets in three games and is the leading-wicket-taker in the tournament at the moment. It saw the right-handed pacer further reveal that high-pressure situations will help fast bowlers fight the conditions.

"I think the fast bowlers will also have their say in this tournament. You know, it will come down to how good you are with your character on the field. However, it's surely going to be a high-pressure IPL for the pacers, and that's what is going to help us fight the unfavourable conditions," he said.