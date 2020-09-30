IPL 2020 | Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals’ slow-over rate against SRH

Today at 10:05 AM
Too add salt to injury, after losing out against SRH, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined for slow-over rate under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence. This is the second time in IPL 2020 when a captain has been fined for slow-over rate with Kohli being the first.
As if the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad wasn't enough, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining slow-over rate in the game that was played on Tuesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This was the first time this season when Delhi Capitals were found guilty of slow-over rate and as a result, they were punished keeping in mind the Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.
However, Iyer isn't the first captain, who has been guilty of maintaining slow-over rate as earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli had to bear the stick as well as he was also fined for the same after their loss against Kings XI Punjab.
“Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020,” a release sent out by the IPL stated.
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh.”
Yesterday marked the first loss for Delhi Capitals this season after they had triumphed against the likes of Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. After opting to field, Delhi bowlers had restricted SRH to a total of 162 runs but they failed to hunt down the target, which they would have fancied as Iyer stated the total was par but in cricket, you have to do the job that Delhi-based franchise just couldn't as Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar reigned supreme and the duo accounted for wickets of Iyer, Pant, Dhawan, Shaw and Hetmyer.
