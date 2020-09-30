IPL 2020 | Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals’ slow-over rate against SRH

Yesterday marked the first loss for Delhi Capitals this season after they had triumphed against the likes of Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. After opting to field, Delhi bowlers had restricted SRH to a total of 162 runs but they failed to hunt down the target, which they would have fancied as Iyer stated the total was par but in cricket, you have to do the job that Delhi-based franchise just couldn't as Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar reigned supreme and the duo accounted for wickets of Iyer, Pant, Dhawan, Shaw and Hetmyer.