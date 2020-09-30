IPL 2020 | RR vs KKR - Today I Learnt : The Jofra Archer redemption and RR’s Sharjah hangover

Kamlesh Nagarkoti is a story for ages. Maybe not on Page 3, not for the sponsors running behind but a story that defies the cricketing convention and makes it richer. After his U-19 exploits, which seemed like ages now, he played just two List A games in the same month as the World Cup, but KKR backed him despite a career-threatening injury forcing a two-year absence. He is back now in KKR colours, playing only his second game for the franchise, and bowled two nonchalant overs to force all the camera focusing on his determined face. His change of pace was excellent, his swing sucked the blood out of Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa as he announced the much-awaited comeback in a maverick style. He went for a few runs in the next overs but would you mind that? It is a shame that he was doing the magic in front of an empty stadium and not with the chants breaking the roof of Eden Gardens. Imagine how sweeter it would have been!