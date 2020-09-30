IPL 2020 | People in Jammu and Kashmir have lot of expectations from me, admits Abdul Samad

Today at 1:44 PM
Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad debuted for Hyderabad in IPL on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals and has stated that people have a lot of expectations from him back home. Samad is only the fourth player from J&K to feature in IPL after Parvez Rasool, Mansoor Dar and Rasikh Salam.
IPL is a platform where many youngsters realize their dream of playing alongside a galaxy of superstars in the cash-rich league. Hard-hitting all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad had his moment in the sun as he made his debut against Delhi Capitals yesterday playing with stars like Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. The 18-year-old, made an unbeaten 12 off seven, which included a big six off DC's Anrich Nortje.
Mentored by Irfan Pathan, Samad smashed 36 sixes for Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, and ended with 592 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of nearly 113 and was one of the promising stars to emerge from 2019-20 Indian domestic season. Samad revealed how good he felt playing his first game in the IPL and also made it clear that he wants to do well for his side.
"Yeah, I felt really good playing my first match in the IPL. I also hit a big six off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, it gave me confidence that I will be able to do good in the coming games. People back home have a lot of expectations from me and I hope to do well.
"Before coming out to bat, the team management had told me to express myself and to play the way I normally do. I started hitting from the first ball, I missed one-two balls, but the six I was able to hit, I got a lot of confidence from that," Samad told Rashid Khan speaking for IPLT20.com.
SRH finally registered their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs after losing couple of games. The trio of Warner, Bairstow and Williamson starred with the bat while veteran bowlers Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar helped the Hyderabad-based franchise to defend 163 runs.
