IPL 2020 | People in Jammu and Kashmir have lot of expectations from me, admits Abdul Samad

Mentored by Irfan Pathan, Samad smashed 36 sixes for Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, and ended with 592 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of nearly 113 and was one of the promising stars to emerge from 2019-20 Indian domestic season. Samad revealed how good he felt playing his first game in the IPL and also made it clear that he wants to do well for his side.