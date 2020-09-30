IPL 2020 | Cricket Australia hasn't got my scans yet from UAE, reveals Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the entire tournament, has revealed that Cricket Australia hasn’t yet got his scans and reports from the franchise yet in the Middle East. He also rued his injury and expressed his disappointment for not being able to play the entirety of the IPL edition for SRH.

At the sum of Rs. 2 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped up the Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was just coming back to his form in the Yellow and gold outfit. But his showings in the IPL hadn’t quite created a sensation, owing to the list of freak injuries that he had suffered in the past. Despite that, SRH took a punt on the all-rounder, who flew in straight from England for the 2020 IPL season.

In just the debut game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the all-rounder went down during a fielding attempt, which ruled him out of the tournament. Following the bad news, the 28-year-old revealed that Cricket Australia hasn’t yet got his scans from UAE, which contains all information, including a potential date for his comeback.

"We don't really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE. Cricket Australia haven't been able to get their hands on them so it's bit of a weird situation,” Marsh said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

After missing out in 2017 and 2018, due to a side strain and an injury to the left ankle, the all-rounder added the 2020 season to his list of unfortunates, suffering another ankle injury. Marsh claimed that it is really frustrating and unlucky for him after a regulation dive to field a ball off his own bowling.

"It's really frustrating and a little unlucky. I've tried to dive for the ball like that probably a thousand times in my career. My spikes just got caught in the wicket... it's just one of those really frustrating injuries. Hopefully, I can get back for the last [Shield] game or the maybe even last two games [before the Big Bash break] if things go really well.”

At the moment, as things stand, the younger Marsh would have to wait for his time, recovering from the injury, with a scan next week potentially revealing his return. Marsh himself has ceded that he’s not hoping to be back to cricket in the next few weeks, with his sights set on the Shield game before the start of the Big Bash season.

"I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL, having not played there for a few years but obviously it wasn't meant to be this year. Hopefully, I'll go for another scan this week if I can get clearance [from the Western Australian government] and then we'll be a lot clearer on what we're dealing with. At this stage, I'm hoping I can get back for at least one Shield game.”