VIDEO | Bairstow endures ‘Eureka’ moment as keeper nails Dhawan caught-behind after taking bails off

Today at 11:10 PM
All you keepers reading this - have you ever been focused on potentially stumping a batsman so much that you completely forgot that ‘caught-behind’ exists? In what was a ‘Glitch in the Matrix’ moment, Bairstow had a delayed realization that the batsman nicked the ball, but DRS’d his way to success.
Can anyone confirm if there’s a mini-DRS shoot-out going on between the wicket-keepers in this match? After Rishabh Pant nailed a review in the first innings, Bairstow, as if he wanted to prove to the world that he was better than his counterpart, came up with an even better, even more bizarre review in the second innings to nail Warner’s ex-teammate Shikhar Dhawan in rather outlandish fashion.
The said incident occurred in the 12th over of the Delhi chase, with Rashid Khan in the middle of a daunting spell. With the required rate well over 10 and with Rashid untouchable, the pressure was mounting on the Delhi batsmen and it eventually came to a point where they had no option but to take the leg-spinner on. Well-set and batting on 34, Dhawan took that responsibility on his own shoulders and finally decided to show some intent versus the Afghan maestro.
On the third ball of the 12th over, the southpaw went for a wild swat off a Rashid googly and, to the naked eye, seemed to have missed it completely. As Dhawan missed it, the keeper, Jonny Bairstow, collected the ball and took the bails off in the hope of getting the veteran stumped. But here is where things took a wild turn - after taking the bails off in hope of getting Dhawan stumped, Bairstow, flabbergastingly, did not appeal to the square-leg umpire, and instead turned his attention to the non-striker’s end and appealed for a caught-behind.
After not caring about the caught-behind for a good 2-3 seconds, the Englishman endured a ‘Eureka’ moment and convinced his skipper, Warner, to go for the review. As it turned out, Bairstow was spot on, as replays showed that Dhawan had indeed nicked the ball whilst he was attempting to sweep the ball towards the on-side. Bairstow’s delayed reaction made the whole episode look like a glitch in the matrix, but hey, who cares? He nailed it in the end.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jonny Bairstow
- Rashid Khan
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2020
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.