    Twitter reacts to RCB bottling up death over before triumphing in Super Over exchange

    RCB win the game against MI in super over

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:17 AM

    What a game of cricket it was! IPL surely is the best thing happening in 2020. Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan pulled off a remarkable turnaround for MI to tie the match but RCB came up triumphant in the Super Over. Fans on Twitter went berserk after watching this madness and reacted on the same.

    Absolute madness

    IPL > COD

    Can't agree more

    Amazing bowling from Saini

    You got to feel sad for Ishan Kishan

    Celebrations in RCB's camp

    Second super over in a week

    Absolutely

