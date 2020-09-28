Twitter reacts to RCB bottling up death over before triumphing in Super Over exchange

Today at 12:17 AM
What a game of cricket it was! IPL surely is the best thing happening in 2020. Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan pulled off a remarkable turnaround for MI to tie the match but RCB came up triumphant in the Super Over. Fans on Twitter went berserk after watching this madness and reacted on the same.
Absolute madness
Well played to both teams.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020
Unbelievable Cricket! #RCBvMI #IPL2020
IPL > COD
That game was def worth missing cod for— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 28, 2020
Can't agree more
A game dominated by batters, I think @navdeepsaini96 won it not once but twice for @RCBTweets . #RCBvsMI #IPL2020— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 28, 2020
Amazing bowling from Saini
What an over from Saini in the Super Over! RCB held nerves, well batted Virat and AB. #IPL #IPL2020— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 28, 2020
You got to feel sad for Ishan Kishan
I think @KieronPollard55 and @ishankishan51 should have come to bat in the super over ! They were set bodies were warm ! I think @rcb will just get out of jail here ? What say #IPL2020 cause @rcb has mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 28, 2020
Celebrations in RCB's camp
That winning feeling 😊😊👏#RCBvMI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Iqe0cngcEo— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
Second super over in a week
Fewest runs scored in Super Over by team batting first in IPL:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 28, 2020
3 - KXIP v DC, 2020 (Rabada)
7 - MI v RCB, 2020 (Saini)
8 - SRH v MI, 2019 (Bumrah)
9 - CSK v KXIP, 2010 (Theron)#IPL2020 #RCBvMI
Absolutely
You can't underestimate someone who actually brought you into the match. Mumbai should have played @ishankishan51 in the Super Over #RCBvMI— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 28, 2020
