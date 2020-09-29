Twitter reacts to ‘ignorant’ Amit Mishra using saliva as umpires fail to sanitize ball despite contamination

Today at 9:12 PM
Amit Mishra might have bowled a wonderful spell, but that is not going to stop him getting flak. Mid-way through his spell, the veteran bafflingly put saliva on the ball, but, worse, did not inform the umpires, who as a result did not sanitize the ball. Twiteratti lambasted Mishra over the same.
September 29, 2020
@IPL icc has Banned use of saliva and players have to use sweat instead of saliva .. still Amit mishra bowling at 6.1 over of the inning used saliva to shine the ball ...— Ayush Shukla (@Ayush200Shukla) September 29, 2020
I think I just saw Amit Mishra licking his palms twice while bowling in the over. Wasn't saliva usage banned? Shouldn't the umpires at least whipe the ball? #ipl2020 #SRHvDC— Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) September 29, 2020
@IPL Amit Mishra after 6.1 overs was seen putting saliva ! Is it okay ✅, I thought it was banned due to pandemic !— Gaurav Khale (@khale_gaurav) September 29, 2020
#ipl2020 #SRHvsDC Amit Mishra applying saliva on the ball, is it still legal 😧— Nirjhar Majumder (@nirjhar2014) September 29, 2020
@BCCI @IPL - Why is Amit Mishra applying saliva to the ball?? DCvsSRH??@SunRisers @DelhiCapitals @bhogleharsha @IrfanPathan @BrettLee_58 @SGanguly99 @DeepDasgupta7 @ImSanjayBangar— Sahbaan khan (@sahbaankhan) September 29, 2020
I just saw Amit Mishra using saliva to shine the ball— Parag Jain (@jainparagk) September 29, 2020
