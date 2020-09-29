 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘ignorant’ Amit Mishra using saliva as umpires fail to sanitize ball despite contamination

    Amit Mishra applies saliva to ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:12 PM

    Amit Mishra might have bowled a wonderful spell, but that is not going to stop him getting flak. Mid-way through his spell, the veteran bafflingly put saliva on the ball, but, worse, did not inform the umpires, who as a result did not sanitize the ball. Twiteratti lambasted Mishra over the same.

    How can Umpires not notice this??

    Not fair in this Pandemic!!

    Yeah!

    How is it allowed?

    Not a legal one I guess!! 

    Not most of them have noticed this!

