Three bets that will help you win big in the Rajasthan vs Kolkata encounter

As good as the Jos Buttler and Steve Smith pairing looks on paper, there's no denying the fact that Buttler is struggling big time with the willow in hand. He carried forward his batting struggles with a score of 4 against KXIP in the last game on a flat Sharjah wicket with short boundaries. In the lead up to the IPL, he had got scores of 8, 3, and 1 against Australia. RR's first wicket-stand averages 13.6 runs per game in the last three IPL games as opposed to KKR's 23 run-tally for opening. Even in the H2H, KKR have an upper hand as last year, they had put up a 91-run-opening wicket stand against RR with Narine scoring 47 runs off just 25 deliveries. The Windies all-rounder averages 20.17 with a strike-rate of 170.42 against the Rajasthan-based franchise and with Shubman Gill in scintillating form as we saw in the last game against SRH, where he played a match-winning hand, they are likley to come good in this encounter. Given the prevalent track record, it looks likely that this market will be favoring Kolkata Knight Riders.