New Zealand Cricket announces schedule for home season with Pakistan, Australia set to visit

New Zealand Cricket has finally agreed upon the schedule to conduct international cricket at home with West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh set to visit the country in the upcoming months. NZC Chief David White praised all the boards for being cooperative amidst the ongoing uncertainty.

After uncertainty in the schedule due to the pandemic, New Zealand Cricket has finally released the schedule for its home season. West Indies will be the first to arrive in the country, with the Caribbean side scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests. Pakistan is set to be the second team, starting off with three T20Is from December 18 while the two-Test series begins on Boxing Day. Next in line is Australia, who will play five T20Is from February 21 to March 7 while Bangladesh start their series on March 13 with three ODIs, followed by three T20Is. The two Tests each against West Indies and Pakistan will be part of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White announced that the NZC has finally agreed upon the schedule after uncertainty revolving around for few months. He explained that hosting cricket in the country is crucial as it funds the entire cricketing activity of the Kiwis.

"I'm thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process, as we do to our commercial partners and especially Spark Sport and TVNZ, for their patience and understanding," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

"Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it's crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times."

White also thanked Cricket Australia for agreeing to send the T20I team to New Zealand at the same time that Australia have a Test series in South Africa lined up.

"We've worked very closely with Cricket Australia in what is, really, a unique set of circumstances - and we can't speak highly enough of their commitment to the global game. The same goes for the West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh and England - right across the board in cricket there's been a real spirit of cooperation."

New Zealand Cricket also announced the schedule for the Super Smash, with both the men's and women's teams playing on the same days. This tournament will begin on Christmas eve and conclude on February 13.