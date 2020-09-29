IPL 2020 | Will take some time for MS Dhoni to get back to his old touch, opines Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of his former apprentice MS Dhoni and asserted that it will take time for Dhoni to return to his best. Dhoni has come under fire for his 'defensive' approach in the 2020 edition of the IPL thus far, having failed to show intent with the bat.

MS Dhoni has been facing a lot of criticism for his apparent lack of intent, which got amplified by the fact that CSK have been found wanting in the tournament thus far, losing two of the three games they have played. After batting for just two deliveries in the first game against MI, Dhoni struggled to get going in games against RR and DC respectively.

CSK have greatly missed the services of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, which when coupled with the lackluster batting and ineffective spin bowling helps us decipher why they have gone down in the 13th edition of the league, at least, till now.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, however, has come out in support of the veteran, stating that no matter how good someone is, it can take time to return to their best in the case of a prolonged absence from the sport.

“In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It’s not easy however good you are. It will take some time,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event, reported TOI.

There have also been a lot of question marks on Dhoni's batting position and in the first three games, he came out to bat very low down the order. Dada opined that he feels that MSD should bat at no.4.

“When Dhoni was in prime form and was the captain, then I was in broadcast and had said that he should bat at number four,” he said.

When quizzed on whether BCCI will give MS Dhoni a farewell match or not, Ganguly stated, “I spoke to him on the day of his retirement. I could not during the IPL as we can’t reach them. They are in a bubble. I’ve not spoken to him on this. But Dhoni deserves everything for what he has achieved for India.”