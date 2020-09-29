IPL 2020 | We have been working really hard on our death bowling, reveals David Warner

Yesterday at 11:56 PM
SRH finally opened their account in IPL 2020 with a win over DC and skipper David Warner was delighted as he stated that the team have been working really hard on death bowling as they defended 59 off final five overs. He also added that despite hitting 10 good shots, he failed to find boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi capitals by 15 runs to finally register first win against their name in the 13th edition of the IPL. David Warner's men turned Sheikh Zayed Stadium into Uppal as they successfully defended 163 runs, much like they used to do back home with their senior men Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming to the fore and leading the way for the Hyderabad-based franchise, who had lost their first two games against RCB and KKR respectively. SRH batters read the two-paced pitch well and played cautiously before Kane Williamson provided impetus to their innings with a 26-ball-41 as they reached 162.
A happy David Warner, speaking post match, asserted that it was great to see SRH's death bowling coming good. Warner also revealed how injury to Mitchell Marsh impacted the team balance besides talking about the heat in UAE.
"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so feels good. Unfortunately Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get overs in but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with the death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage. We need a bit of luck with the bat, around ten of them found the fielders. But in this heat, running does take a toll. I did hit some good shots, and I told the analyst that it only found the fielders," Warned said at the post-match presentation.
With figures of 3/14, Rashid Khan was named the Man-of-the-Match as he sent back Dhawan, Iyer and Pant while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also ended with 2/25 taking crucial scalps of Shaw and Hetmyer. This was the first loss for Delhi Capitals after they had won their first two games, while for SRH, it was their first win of the season.
