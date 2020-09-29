IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli will make up for 3 quiet matches towards the end, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

The Indian skipper started the tournament with a 14-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a five-ball 1 against Kings XI Punjab, in which RCB suffered a crushing 97-run defeat. His performance in the third game against Mumbai Indians was perhaps the worst of the lot as he managed just 3 runs from 11 balls. But fortunately, his teammates delivered with the bat to take the team to 201 before the game was decided in the Super Over, where he along with AB de Villiers easily chased the target of 8 runs set by MI.