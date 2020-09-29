IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli will make up for 3 quiet matches towards the end, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 2:44 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that despite failing in 3 innings, scoring only 18 runs, Virat Kohli will make up for it towards the end of the tournament. Gavaskar added that Kohli might not have a 900 run season as he has not started well, but 500 runs are definitely on the horizon.
Although RCB have been doing good, winning 2 matches out of 3, skipper Virat Kohli has not enjoyed the same success as he has managed to score only 18 runs in 3 matches. The fact that he has hit only one boundary in three games so far and that one also came during the super over against Mumbai Indians on Monday perfectly sums up the struggle of Kohli.
The Indian skipper started the tournament with a 14-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by a five-ball 1 against Kings XI Punjab, in which RCB suffered a crushing 97-run defeat. His performance in the third game against Mumbai Indians was perhaps the worst of the lot as he managed just 3 runs from 11 balls. But fortunately, his teammates delivered with the bat to take the team to 201 before the game was decided in the Super Over, where he along with AB de Villiers easily chased the target of 8 runs set by MI.
However, Sunil Gavaskar is confident that Kohli would bounce back soon. In fact, the batting legend has backed the RCB star to get at least 400-500 runs in IPL 2020.
“He’s a class act everybody knows that. So what if he’s had 3 quiet matches, he’s the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end,” Gavaskar said on air after the game on Monday.
“He may have started slowly but by the time the tournament ends, he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost 1000 runs (in 2016) and hundreds as well (4). He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first 3 matches have been quiet but 500 runs totally, they are all written there.”
Gavaskar was recently involved in a controversy for making an unsavoury comment involving Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli. He was criticised by the fans as well as the actor after which he issued a clarification where he stated that his comment was twisted and taken out of context.
