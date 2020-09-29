IPL 2020 | SRH vs DC: Today I learnt - Shreyas Iyer’s acumen and Manish Pandey’s false promise

That Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the future is not a matter of ‘if’ but just ‘when’. He, by some distance, has the brightest and shrewdest young brain in the country, if not in the entire world, and in SRH’s powerplay today, he gave the world another glimpse of his tactical acumen. Knowing both Bairstow and Warner love width, and realizing they get a ton of their runs in the powerplay towards the point region, the Capitals skipper deployed a floating sweeper at deep/deep-backward point. Both the openers found the fielder on multiple occasions - Bairstow as early as the fifth ball of the match - and it helped cut down at least a couple of boundaries, if not more. That coupled with some disciplined bowling meant that the SRH openers, both of whom love to exploit the powerplay and get off the blocks quickly, struck just two fours in the first six overs. After his move to bowl Axar to Watson, last game, more concrete evidence suggests that Iyer is a captain who loves to be one step ahead.

For someone who has played over 130 IPL matches, is 31 years old and is an experienced Indian international, it is quite remarkable how Manish Pandey, time and again, escapes without getting any flak. Barring the odd match-winning knock or two, he has been a serial underperformer in the IPL. Yet, somehow, his reputation has kept him in good stead. The harsh reality is that for all the trust the SRH have shown in him, he has failed to repay the faith. He played half-baked knocks in each of the first two games, failed to cash in and finish the job despite spending ample time in the middle, while today, after being sent ahead of Kane Williamson, he once again left the field without fulfilling his duty. That he can accumulate runs - albeit at a very unimpressive strike rate - is not up for debate, but how useful have his runs been for the team, really? For three seasons SRH have been patient, shown their trust and have even given him a promotion in the hope of him eventually coming good but it just hasn’t worked out. And it looks like it never will. As things stand, Pandey’s presence does nothing to the SRH side but add a false sense of security.