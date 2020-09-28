IPL 2020 | Saini did an amazing job to restrict MI to 7 runs in super over, feels Washington Sundar

The most difficult defeats to forget and digest are those when you lose the game after having it by the scruff of the neck for the most part of the match. Royal Challengers Bangalore were on their way to pull off an RCB special- the art of losing games from winning positions due to poor death bowling, as they conceded 89 runs off the final five overs against Mumbai Indians defending 202 runs with 90 runs required for MI to win off the final five overs.

But thanks to a brilliant super over by Navdeep Saini, who conceded merely seven runs against big hitters of the game like Hardik Pandya , Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma , RCB had an easy target of eight runs, which they duly achieved courtesy Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers .

Sundar, who himself did an exceptional job as he gave away just 12 runs and took the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma at an economy of 3 with no bowler having an economy of less than 10.8 for the Bangalore-based franchise, expressed his joy at contributing in the game and also heaped praise on Saini.

"I have to do the job for my team. Happy to contribute and happy to play such a game. I wanted to contribute in any way and I was glad I did it and doing it against such a team like Mumbai was very good. I can't say that and it's better of Saini to bowl (when asked if he wanted to bowl the Super Over). He (Saini) did an amazing job to restrict them to 7 runs. This victory means a lot," said Sundar at the post-match presentation.