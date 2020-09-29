IPL 2020 | Ready to bat in Super Over if situation demands, asserts Rahul Tewatia

Today at 7:58 PM
Rahul Tewatia is a confident man, especially after winning RR their last game against KXIP, and has stated that he will be ready to bat in the Super Over if the situation demands. Two of the first 10 IPL games have gone to the Super Over and yesterday, we saw a classic battle between RCB and MI.
No one would have gone through the ebbs and flows of a game as dramatically as Rahul Tewatia did in RR's last game against KXIP, where Rajasthan scripted history as they chased 224 runs, the highest ever total in IPL. From 13 off 19 and getting trolled left, right and center, Tewatia shunned all his critics in what can be termed as one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the history of IPL. The left-handed batsman ended with a 31-ball-53, hitting as many as five sixes in a single over of Sheldon Cottrell, and seven sixes, overall.
The RR all-rounder, who came out to bat at number four versus Punjab, has now said that if given a chance, he won't mind batting in the Super Over. Two IPL 2020 games thus far have ended in a tie, with the result being decided in the Super Over, and there is a possibility of the same in upcoming games as well.
"The management, captain and coach have to decide whom they want in the super over considering the situation. It also depends on the game who has played well. If I get any such opportunity I am ready for my team. I will try to give my best," Tewatia was quoted as saying by ANI, reported TOI.
Rajasthan Royals have had a great 2020 IPL thus far. They won their games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah and are looking great with their batting as the likes of Sanju Samson and Steven Smith have fired big time. They will now clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30, outside Sharjah for the first time this season.
