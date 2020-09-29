IPL 2020 | Ready to bat in Super Over if situation demands, asserts Rahul Tewatia

No one would have gone through the ebbs and flows of a game as dramatically as Rahul Tewatia did in RR's last game against KXIP, where Rajasthan scripted history as they chased 224 runs, the highest ever total in IPL. From 13 off 19 and getting trolled left, right and center, Tewatia shunned all his critics in what can be termed as one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the history of IPL. The left-handed batsman ended with a 31-ball-53, hitting as many as five sixes in a single over of Sheldon Cottrell, and seven sixes, overall.