IPL 2020 | Neither anyone can nor should try to play like MS Dhoni, opines Sanju Samson

"I am sure that no one can and no one should try to play like him. It's not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, so leave that aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a legend of Indian cricket, legend of the game. I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches. The only thing I know is I am in good form, my only dream is to win matches for my team, any team I play. My focus is on the IPL right now," Samson was quoted as saying by PTI, reported TOI.