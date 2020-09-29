IPL 2020 | Neither anyone can nor should try to play like MS Dhoni, opines Sanju Samson

Today at 11:23 PM
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson has asserted that neither anyone can nor should try to match the former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The aggressive right-hander also added that he just wants to keep focusing on the IPL and not think too much about selection in the Indian cricket team.
Sanju Samson is the man of the moment for Rajasthan Royals as he starred in both his team's victories with scores of 74 and 85. He has been on a six-hitting juggernaut having cleared the fence 16 times in the two games against CSK and KXIP respectively. The effortless batter is one of the leading run-scorers in the tournament and with his strike-rate of 214.86, this IPL, sky seems the limit for the Kerala gloveman, who made two T20I appearances for India, earlier, this year against New Zealand.
The youngster, however, despite the success, is grounded and has brushed aside all the comparisons with World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Samson stated that no one can play like the legendary wicket-keeper batsman and also opined that at the moment, playing for India is not running on his mind as he wants to just focus on IPL right now.
"I am sure that no one can and no one should try to play like him. It's not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, so leave that aside. I never think of playing like MS Dhoni. He is a legend of Indian cricket, legend of the game. I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches. The only thing I know is I am in good form, my only dream is to win matches for my team, any team I play. My focus is on the IPL right now," Samson was quoted as saying by PTI, reported TOI.
The 25-year-old also recalled a candid conversation in the gym with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who advised him to give everything he has till he is active in the sport.
"I think I can't play cricket after 10-12 years. When I was in the gym with the Indian team I met Virat bhai, I kept on asking him different things. When he asked me how many years you are going to play and I said 10, he told me 'then give everything to these 10 years and you can have your favourite food from Kerala after that. So I became really dedicated to give my best for the next 10-12 years."
During his brilliant knock against KXIP, there was a point in time when Samson had denied Tewatia the strike in a Glenn Maxwell over, with the southpaw struggling in the middle. He revealed it was due to the left-hander / off-spinner match-up, which usually works in favour of the bowler.
"When Maxwell was bowling, and offspinner, being a right-handed batsman and I was striking it really well, I just wanted to face the maximum amount of deliveries as possible from him. I was thinking about hitting three to four sixes in those five or six balls. That is why I didn't take a single. With Rahul Tewatia being a left-hander, at that moment of the innings I thought that was the right decision to take. I was confident I could hit those sixes," Samson said.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.