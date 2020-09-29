IPL 2020 | Kohli's captaincy stood out, especially his use of the bowlers, claims Simon Katich  

In what turned out to be the most enthralling contest of the IPL 2020, even the Super Over of the game between RCB and MI in Dubai went right down to the wire with the final delivery of Bumrah's super over delivering the result in favor of the Reds as Virat Kohli hit the winning runs with the team needing 1 off 1. It was RCB's second win of the tournament and a much-needed one after the mauling they received at the hands of KL Rahul's men in the last game.