IPL 2020 | Kohli's captaincy stood out, especially his use of the bowlers, claims Simon Katich  

RCB head coach Simon Katich was all praises for skipper Virat Kohli for the way he used his bowlers in the game, which RCB won narrowly in the super over versus MI. The former Aussie Test opener also applauded the likes of Washington Sudar, Isuru Udana and Pawan Negi for their displays.
In what turned out to be the most enthralling contest of the IPL 2020, even the Super Over of the game between RCB and MI in Dubai went right down to the wire with the final delivery of Bumrah's super over delivering the result in favor of the Reds as Virat Kohli hit the winning runs with the team needing 1 off 1. It was RCB's second win of the tournament and a much-needed one after the mauling they received at the hands of KL Rahul's men in the last game.
Batting first, RCB made 201 runs and had the Mumbai-based franchise on the mat as they were reeling at 78 for 4 but a Kishan-Pollard partnership of 119 runs almost had MI winning the game from the jaws of defeat. Katich praised the way Kohli used all his bowlers and also lauded Sundar, who ended with 12 runs in four overs at an economy of just 3, which was remarkable in the context of the game.
"The thing that stands out was obviously how skipper Kohli decided to negotiate all his bowlers. Sundar bowled three overs in the powerplay for just seven runs and that was absolutely maginificent. Negi was fantastic as he held three catches. Isuru got his first wicket for RCB. The energy out there was magnificient to watch, I do not think we deserved to win that game against Mumbai," Katich said in a video released by RCB Twitter handle, reported TOI.
"We did a lot of things right, there are more positives than negatives. In all three matches, we have given the opposition chances, if we are ruthless we will finish them off. If we tidy up, we will go a long way. This game owes us nothing so we will have to start again," he added.
Kohli and RCB will now have three days off, before taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.
