IPL 2020 | Kishan was drained, hence didn't come to bat in super over, reveals Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli's RCB edged out MI in a thriller as Kohli hit a four off the final delivery of super over off Bumrah to help the Reds seal their fate. MI made 89 off last 30 deliveries chasing a mammoth 202 as Pollard and Kishan helped MI almost win the game from what looked a certain loss.
In what turned out to be the most epic encounter of the season thus far, RCB and MI ended with a tie after completion of 40 overs. And after 12 deliveries of the super over, the game had a winner in RCB as Virat Kohli held his nerve to whack Jasprit Bumrah for a four with the Reds needing 1 runs off the final delivery. It was a game that will be remembered for ages as both teams made up for a lightning contest.
Despite the loss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said that there are a lot of good things to come out of the game for the team. He also added that Virat Kohli's men held their nerves better and that's why RCB emerged victorious.
"It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. I thought we could chase 200 with the power we have. With Polly being there anything can happen, Ishan was also hitting it well. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve better than us," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.
Everyone was left surprised when just like KXIP, MI didn't send their man-in-form Ishan Kishan to the middle after he made a brilliant 99 in the super over. The MI skipper revealed that as Kishan was drained and that's why management decided against sending him to the crease. Hardik, Pollard and Rohit batted in the super over making seven runs off Saini's over.
"He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but . I mean 7 runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. There are a lot of positives to take away from this game."
