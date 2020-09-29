IPL 2020 | Glad to see more competition for the wicket-keeper slot for India, opined Deep Dasgupta 

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians was tied as 40 overs couldn’t differentiate both the teams, resulting in Super Over, which was eventually won by the Bangalore-based franchise. Chasing a target of 202, Mumbai had a disastrous start as they were 39 for 3 at one point, but it was madness with the bat after that as Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard took it upon themselves to take the team over the ropes. Pollard scored 60 off 24 balls, while Kishan missed out on his century by 1 run, scoring 99 off 58 balls. However, the heroics of both the players went in vain as Mumbai could score only 7 runs in the Super Over, which was easily chased by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.