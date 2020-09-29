IPL 2020 | Glad to see more competition for the wicket-keeper slot for India, opined Deep Dasgupta 

Today at 10:38 AM
After the phenomenal innings of Ishan Kishan against RCB, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has opined that he is happy to see more competition for the wicket-keeper slot in the Indian team. He added that Kishan showed a lot of maturity in helping Mumbai recover from a slump start of 16 for 2.
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians was tied as 40 overs couldn’t differentiate both the teams, resulting in Super Over, which was eventually won by the Bangalore-based franchise. Chasing a target of 202, Mumbai had a disastrous start as they were 39 for 3 at one point, but it was madness with the bat after that as Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard took it upon themselves to take the team over the ropes. Pollard scored 60 off 24 balls, while Kishan missed out on his century by 1 run, scoring 99 off 58 balls. However, the heroics of both the players went in vain as Mumbai could score only 7 runs in the Super Over, which was easily chased by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta termed the innings from the youngster from Jharkhand as ‘phenomenal’ and praised him pulling out the match from a tough situation. He pointed out that Kishan showed lots of maturity and skill in his batting and he is happy to see such competition for the wicket-keeping slot in the Indian team.
“For me, Ishan Kishan because one he was playing his first game of the season after a very very long time. And then the situation chasing down 201, he came out to bat in the third over with 16 for 2 on the scorecard. So it was always going to be tough but the way he paced his innings, played out the bowlers, and attacked the right kind of bowlers, the right end of the ground as well - the smaller side of the ground,” Dasgupta said on the post-match show of ESPNcricinfo.
“I think he showed a lot of maturity, obviously skill as well but I thought it was phenomenal. I’m so glad to see more competition for the wicket-keeper slot for India.”
