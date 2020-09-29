IPL 2020 | Glad that the captain has got so much confidence in me, states Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, who gave away just 12 runs in 4 overs against Mumbai, stated that he is happy to have the backing of Virat Kohli in pressure situations. He added that he was in awe of the multitasking skills of AB de Villiers as he kept the wickets for the time for RCB this season.

While the batsmen from both sides set the stage on fire during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, there was one player who stood out with his bowling prowess. It was Washington Sundar, who stole the show in a match where over 400 runs were scored with his formidable spell, returning figures of 12/1 in 4 overs.

Sundar’s bowling troubled the MI top-order, especially Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai skipper tried to hit Sundar for a biggie in the second over but eventually ended up getting caught by Pawan Negi at the deep mid-wicket. Sundar continued his brilliant bowling for the next three overs and didn’t concede a single boundary in his entire spell. He stated that he was happy to have the support of Virat Kohli in crucial junctures of the match.

“I did some planning coming to this game and I was happy that I was given this role, and I enjoy bowling in power-play. It is all the more fun when two great batsmen are playing and when you have got two fielders outside the circle. (I am) very glad that the captain has got so much confidence (for me),” Sundar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri also praised Sundar’s efforts and called it the ‘best performance’ of IPL so far.

“In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

On the batting front for RCB, former South African skipper AB de Villiers played a crucial knock, hammering a 24-ball half-century. Later, he took the wicket-keeping responsibilities and did an exceptional job with the gloves. AB was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his scintillating performance. Sundar was in awe of Mr.360's multitasking skills.

“Tell me one thing that he cannot do, whatever the team needs him to do he will do, he will be more than happy to do and he has been doing that for so many years for RCB. It adds a lot of balance and he behind the wickets also gives bowlers a lot of thought process and he adds a lot of value to the team,” he added.