IPL 2020 | Decided to back my strengths in the Super Over, insists Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini, who won the game for RCB in the Super Over, insisted that he wanted to back his strengths in the Super Over and hence went with yorkers as he had practiced it as lot. Saini added that though he was in double minds while bowling, he stuck to his plans and eventually won RCB the game.
RCB pacer Navdeep Saini had not been very successful bowling his quota of 4 overs against Mumbai Indians, ending with the figures of 43 for none. Despite that, captain Virat Kohli trusted him to bowl the Super Over after the match ended in a tie. Saini didn’t disappoint and delivered a masterclass with the ball, conceding just seven runs against players like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.
He gave away just 3 runs in the first three balls, after which Pollard hit a boundary on the fourth. But Saini kept his cool and got the wicket of Pollard on the next ball. And then, only one run was conceded on the last ball against Hardik Pandya, taking the total to 7. Later, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli easily chased the target.
Saini revealed that he had many plans running in his mind when he was assigned the task, but decided to back his strengths, which turned out to be quite successful for him and his team.
“That time many plans were going in my head as to what should I bowl and what I shouldn’t. In the end, I wanted to back my own strengths and I did the same. I was in double mind while bowling but I stuck to my plans,” Saina said speaking to Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.
“A boundary had been scored and 6 runs had already been scored so I was thinking what to do, there again I backed myself to bowl yorkers and slowers as I had practiced a lot for it. I decided to back my strengths and the things I’ve practiced so much over time.”
