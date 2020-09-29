IPL 2020 | Consciously bowled faster to make it tough for batsmen, reveals Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad MVP Rashid Khan, who was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3/14, has revealed that he deliberately bowled a few clicks faster on the wicket to make life difficult for batsmen. In what was a flawless spell, Rashid removed DC’s big fishes Dhawan, Pant and Iyer.

Despite having posted a healthy total of 162, defending a target under lights was always going to be difficult for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who needed a special bowling performance to restrict an unbeaten Delhi side. And as has been the case many a time in the past, the special performance came from their special man Rashid Khan, who finished with mind-boggling figures of 3/14. In his remarkable spell, Rashid not only strangled Delhi, but also pocketed all of their three big fishes - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

He did so by bowling a tad quicker and in the post-match presentation, the leg-spinner revealed that ‘bowling fast’ was a deliberate tactic. The 22-year-old further said that he does not consciously try to create an impact and rather tries to just enjoy the game.

“I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen,” Rashid said in the post-match presentation.

“I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game.”

Having been purchased by SRH in 2017, this is Rashid’s third season under the captaincy of David Warner and the leggie was all praise for the Australian. Rashid revealed that Warner gives him all the freedom in the world with the ball and said that he only seeks the southpaw’s advice when things don’t go as planned.

“Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what's best for the team. Only when things aren't going my way I go and ask the captain what to do. That's what we discuss on the field.”

Rashid, who was rightfully named Man of the Match for his flawless display with the ball, also reflected on a tough year and paid homage to his parents, both of whom passed away in the last year.

“Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-fours months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night.”