IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers keeps things simple and doesn't watch a lot of cricket, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that the most striking aspect about AB de Villiers is the simplicity he brings to the table despite being away from the sport for a long time. Kohli has also hailed the incredible transformative power of the sport after a game that has seen the highs and lows in some fashion.

AB de Villiers was at the top of his game after Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave them a solid start and even though Virat Kohli failed to get going, the side managed over 200 runs. The special fact about the South African was the way he accelerated, ensuring no slackness could harm them in the middle and death overs. Naturally, he was the pick for the Super Over as well with Kohli supporting him at the other end. That happened despite de Villiers not being at his best in terms of fitness level after squatting behind the stumps for 20 overs and one Super Over.

“I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. I wish I was AB to be honest (chuckles). He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. He keeps things simple and doesn't watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He's relaxed and that's exactly what we want from him,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

It was one of the most convincing batting performances from the Royal Challengers Bangalore unit in recent memory, with the side dominating the longer boundaries with three half-centuries but they bottled the death overs once again with tactical blunders forcing a super over. However, craziness that unfolded with Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan hitting sixes for fun was too hard to contain, which left Virat Kohli extremely levelled and poised about the day.

“I don't have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game. I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We've got a close victory and these little things on the field, we really want to focus on it. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility. It was a good match-up against Jasprit. Top quality cricket and games like these, people would love to watch,” Kohli added.

Washington Sundar gave away only 12 runs in his quota of four overs to contain the Mumbai batting up front which was a big differentiator in the run-chase. Kohli praised the Tamil Nadu all-rounder while adding that his spell in the powerplay paid off as did Saini at the death.

“The changes that we made, make Washi bowl in the PP paid off. Gurkeerat didn't get a chance to bat. The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini). He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward,” Kohli further opined.