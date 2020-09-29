Indian Premier League futures - win guaranteed cash using these simple tricks

The IPL is popularly known as the cash-rich league, but there is a common misconception that the ‘cash’ only belongs to the players. Let me tell you, all you need to do is open your eyes and look for opportunities - there is a world full of money lying out there in the open begging to be pocketed.

Have you ever looked at an IPL game and wondered, “Ah, gosh. If only I were able to earn half as much as some of these players are earning?” Congratulations, your (lazy) dream now has a legitimate chance of becoming a reality. Over the course of this article, we are going to teach you just that - how and why you can earn truckloads of cash by the time the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League comes to a conclusion. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?

Well, it’s not crazy. AT ALL. What if we could tell you that what you’ve been looking for has been here the whole time, hidden in plain sight? What if we could tell you that with BARELY ten clicks, we could help you multiply your cash tenfolds? Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? We are not here to waste your time so to prove just that, we’re going to get started with the article without further ado.

How can the Indian Premier League help me multiply my cash?

Sweet: direct to the point. Like every other tournament, like every other sport, the IPL, too, has bookmakers providing ‘outright’ odds for teams to win the competition. Based on the probability of winning, each team is assigned odds and what we are going to be doing is using these teams (i.e. betting on them) to help us win cash.

Where will I find these odds and which website should I use?

Look no further than Indibet.com for the same. Indibet.com - the most trusted, reliable, efficient and user-friendly platform for Online Sports betting in India.

Okay, so how does this work? We bet on one team and hope for them to win the IPL?

Oh no no. That is what noobs do. We, the experts, have a different route. Out of the 8 teams in the tournament, we shortlist four - the four we feel have the best chance of winning the competition. Then we place bets on each of the four shortlisted teams to give ourselves the best chance to win. Not just that, we will then place MORE BETS to maximize profits. I know, this might sound really overwhelming, but trust us, it is simple. We will hold your hand and walk you through the whole process. But yes, long story short: shortlist four teams -> bet on them -> make money.

Who are those four teams?

Delhi Capitals @ 5.2

Kolkata Knight Riders @ 7.6

We know what the next question is going to be, “Why these four teams?”, so we have our answer ready. Let’s traverse team by team, shall we?

Mumbai Indians @ 4.5

Mumbai Indians are the bookmakers’ ‘favorites’ to lift the IPL 2020 title and there is a strong reason for the same: aside from being the defending champions and the most successful IPL team in history, they are also the best team in the competition this year. The only ‘factual’ arguments that were being made against them - which was really stupid, by the way - were that they ‘cannot win matches in the UAE’ and that they are bad in even-years. Well, the former has been crushed already, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the latter, too, is proved to be a ludicrous superstition. MI in the IPL are like Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson - they have the biggest stars, they are organized and driven to win and they, time and again, keep pulling off impossible heists. Put simply, they are a champion side. Therefore, it was pretty much a no-brainer for us to shortlist them.

Delhi Capitals @ 5.2

For many franchises, a change in name is nothing but a long-shot superstition; it seldom brings change in fortunes. Not for Delhi Capitals though. Having not made an IPL play-off since 2012, Delhi, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Ponting, in IPL 2019, finished 3rd, level on points with both Mumbai and Chennai. An ambitionless side would have settled for an eliminator finish, but not Delhi. In the auction, they went ahead and bolstered an already-strong squad, bringing in the likes of Stoinis, Hetmyer, Nortje and Ashwin with one solitary end goal in mind - to win the IPL. They are, everything considered, the most well-balanced side in the entire competition and that automatically makes them a red-hot favourite to at least reach the play-offs, if not win the whole tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders @ 7.6

Kolkata might not have won an IPL title in 6 years, but, like Delhi, they too made their intent in the auction clear. They splashed the cash on many a player, not bothering about outside talk, with the end goal of winning the IPL. Last year, despite boasting of both Russell and DK, the side seemed to have quite a few missing puzzle pieces, but they fixed it in the auction by bringing in two of the biggest match-winners in world cricket in the form of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan. KKR might be a side with quite a few flaws, sure, but they have the firepower to burn any side down on their day - including a champion team like Mumbai Indians. They are, in many ways, very similar to the West Indies sides of 2012 and 2016 that won the T20 World Cups. Like KKR, the Windies, too, at no point, were deemed outright favourites, but we know what happened, don’t we?

Kings XI Punjab @ 8.8

Shortlisting Kings XI Punjab might be a pretty unpopular choice, but one does get a vibe that they mean business; serious business. Bringing in Anil Kumble as the Head Coach was in itself a strong statement, but it was the auction they had which turned them into contenders, overnight. They roped in the hottest property in T20 - if not world - cricket at the moment, Glenn Maxwell (who was also the man who helped them reach their only final) but more importantly, they filled gaping holes in the team with some shrewd purchases - the signings of Jordan, Cottrell and Bishnoi all helped solve different problems that were inherent in the side. Like KKR, Kings XI have the firepower to maul any team on a given day so it would be a farce to overlook outright dark-horses like them who have everything that’s needed to win a tournament like the IPL.

Also, on a side note, odds of 7.6 and 8.8 respectively for KKR and KXIP is CRAZY value for money, thus, at least for us, it makes the two sides far more attractive than the ones we’ve left out.

And yes, we also have our own reasons as to why we have chosen to leave out the other four teams.

Chennai Super Kings @ 7.6 - Despite being three-time champs, shortlisting CSK would be a waste of a slot for the simple fact that they are a team on a decline; a team whose wheels are going to come off. Home advantage was their biggest strength, but with them being stripped off it now, there is a good chance of IPL 2020 being CSK’s worst season in their history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 6.4 - RCB might have had a ‘slight’ chance qualifying had they done shrewd work in the auction but they didn’t. It makes no sense to back a side that has finished bottom in two of the last three seasons and has shown no signs of improvement.

Rajasthan Royals @ 8.00 - The IPL is generally dominated by teams with the best Indian contingent but, unfortunately, RR boast of the weakest Indian base. This has been a problem for them for almost a decade now and that is bound to continue this season as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 8.8 - The most imbalanced side in the entire competition; 90% of their team is Warner and Bairstow. They have a higher chance of finishing 8th than qualifying for the play-offs.

Alright, now that we’ve got all this out of the way, LET’S GET TO THE REAL BUSINESS!

HOW DOES THIS WHOLE THING WORK?

Simple - these aforementioned four teams have been shortlisted under the assumption that they will ‘definitely’ make the play-offs. But don’t worry, we know there’s a high probability of it not happening, so we’ve also got you covered on that front. Basically, in the next section, we will be telling you what bets to place, how much to invest, how to maximize profits and, most importantly, what to do when one of two or three of the shortlisted teams DON’T make the play-offs.

LET US. GET. STARTED.

Placing the mandatory bet

This is it. This is the foundation which will help us pocket cash. What is the mandatory bet? It is nothing but placing a ₹1000 bet on each of the four shortlisted teams.

So, we have:

A ₹1000 bet on Mumbai Indians to win the IPL @ 4.5

A ₹1000 bet on Delhi Capitals to win the IPL @ 5.2

A ₹1000 bet on Kolkata Knight Riders to win the IPL @ 7.6

A ₹1000 bet on Kings XI Punjab to win the IPL @ 8.8

Which means, as things stand:

Total investment = ₹4000

Okay, we have invested a total of ₹4000 now. How much will we earn through this now?

Scenarios

Scenario 1: All four teams (Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Punjab) reach the play-offs

This is the best case scenario. If the four teams we shortlisted reach the playoffs, we are SORTED. We are GUARANTEED to make a profit. Yes, that’s right. GUARANTEED CASH!

Mumbai winning the IPL would earn us a profit of Rs 500 (Total returns 4500 - 4000 initial investment).

Delhi winning the IPL would earn us a profit of RS 1,200 (Total returns 5200 - 4000 initial investment)

Kolkata winning the IPL would earn us a profit of Rs 3600 (Total returns 7600 - 4000 initial investment)

Punjab winning the IPL would earn us a profit of Rs 4800 (Total returns 8800 - 4000 initial investment).

Now, clearly, Punjab winning the IPL would be the best scenario.

So in the case of all four shortlisted teams reaching the playoffs, you can stop right there, sit back and wait for everything to play out, as you’ll earn guaranteed profits anyway.

HOWEVER - and this is optional, I stress - you can also try and MAXIMIZE YOUR PROFITS by placing a few additional bets. Again, please note, THIS. IS. OPTIONAL, because it comes with an added risk - that of potentially losing out on a bit of winnings.

So how to maximize profits in the scenario of 4/4 shortlisted teams qualifying for the playoffs?

Simple: by betting on the non-favourites in the Eliminator and the second qualifier

Let us consider this example: Say Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Punjab have finished 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the table respectively.

Now we have Mumbai vs Delhi in the qualifier, in which we won’t bet. Let’s assume Mumbai win this.

Now we have Kolkata (favoured at 1.80) vs Punjab (favoured at 2.00) in the Eliminator, in which we ARE going to bet in favour of Punjab.

How much are we going to bet?

₹1000 bucks, which will take our total investment to ₹5000

What happens if Punjab win?

We pocket a ₹1000 profit, after which we will once again invest in Qualifier 2, which will be Delhi vs Punjab.

How much are we going to bet in Qualifier 2 and who are we going to bet on?

Same. We will bet ₹1000 bucks on Punjab (2.00) who will be up against favorites Delhi (1.80). This will now take our total investment to ₹6000.

What happens if Punjab win?

We pocket yet another ₹1000 profit, after which we will just sit back and enjoy the final between Mumbai and Punjab.

How much will we win the final?

We are guaranteed cash, except, here, we are guaranteed WAYYY MORE cash than in the previous scenario of playing safe. Here, we will pocket a profit of ₹2500 if Delhi win and ₹6800 if Punjab win. Sounds fun, innit?

This sounds good, but what if Punjab lose their eliminator match vs Kolkata after we bet ₹1000 on them to win?

In such a scenario, we will have to play it smart. We can then once again place a ₹1000 bet on Kolkata in their Qualifier 2 game versus Delhi and try to cancel out the loss. So there, if KKR win, we have recovered the money lost and also we have the chance to win guaranteed cash in the final. Even if KKR lose, we can still salvage it by betting on the favourites, Mumbai, in the final. That will be a loss-making scenario, but keep in mind that it is the worst case scenario.

Maximizing profit comes with a risk, no doubt, but the moment we’ve realized that we’ve put a foot wrong, we can always try to do damage control. It is risky, but not ‘too risky’ by any means.

Scenario 2: Only 3 teams make it to the play-offs (Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, with Bangalore being the fourth qualifier)

This is a scenario not as ideal as the first one, but, nevertheless, it provides us with plenty of opportunities to both make profits and maximize it.

So here, organically, the first three outcomes remain the same:

Mumbai winning the IPL would earn us a profit of Rs 500 (Total returns 4500 - 4000 initial investment).

Delhi winning the IPL would earn us a profit of RS 1,200 (Total returns 5200 - 4000 initial investment)

Kolkata winning the IPL would earn us a profit of Rs 3600 (Total returns 7600 - 4000 initial investment)

However, it is the fourth scenario which will be problematic. Bangalore winning the IPL would result in a net negative, a loss of ₹4000, which would be an extremely disappointing outcome. True, there is only a 25% chance of this outcome coming to fruition, but losing ₹4000 is a bit too much, isn’t it?

Which is exactly why we can fix it by placing additional bets. Again, mind you, this is optional, but if you want to minimize losses and make your experience a pleasant one, you will have to place these extra bets.

How to minimize losses in the scenario of 3 teams qualifying and who to bet on?

Simple: we do it by betting on the fourth team which, in this case, is Bangalore.

Let’s assume the same.

Qualifier 1 - Mumbai vs Delhi -> Mumbai win. We are not going to place any bets in this.

Eliminator - Kolkata (2.00) vs Bangalore (1.80) -> We bet on Bangalore.

But why bet on the favourite?

In this scenario, we are betting on Bangalore despite them being favorites for one simple reason - to minimize losses. Given we have three of our teams in the play-offs, either of them winning would GUARANTEE us cash. However, we would be in trouble if Bangalore win, and so to take care of ‘that’ scenario, we bet on them. A “just in case” bet, basically.

Let us demonstrate

Eliminator - Kolkata (2.00) vs Bangalore (1.80) -> We bet ₹1000 on Bangalore.

As we saw above in Scenario 1, Bangalore winning would help us ‘recover’ money if they go on to win the tournament, and maximize profits if one of ‘our’ shortlisted sides win the competition.

But let us not stop there. In the case of Bangalore winning, we place another ₹1000 bet on them in Qualifier 2. Once we do it, it becomes a win-win scenario. How? Should Delhi win in Qualifier 2, we will have two of our teams in the final and we would have lost just ₹200 bucks (2000 invested on Bangalore - 1800 we got in returns), meaning we will get guaranteed profit.

Should Bangalore win in Qualifier 2, we would have gained more money, meaning we would considerably cut down the losses should they beat Mumbai in the final, or would have maximized our profits should Mumbai (one of our teams) win the final.

Basically, should Bangalore go on to win the title after we place two bets on them (Eliminator and Qualifier 2) we will cut down our losses from ₹4000 to ₹2400 and, should Mumbai go on to win the title after we place two bets on Bangalore (Eliminator and Qualifier 2) we will gain a profit of ₹2100.

Scenario 3

How to minimize losses should more than one of our shortlisted teams look like they might not make the playoffs?

This is, by some distance, the most uncomfortable scenario of the three, but the good news is that the situation can be salvaged even with things looking bleak. There are three sub-scenarios through which we can give ourselves the best chance of drastically reducing losses.

Sub-scenario 1

In the case of our shortlisted team going up against a non-shortlisted side in a shootout for a qualifier spot (say in the final game of the season), we would need to place a bet on the non-shortlisted team. Why? For the simple fact that the non-shortlisted side winning would help us recover losses. Even in the scenario of our shortlisted side going to win the match despite us placing a bet on the non-shortlisted side, we will be safe, as it would mean that our shortlisted side would have moved on to the playoffs, thereby giving a better chance for us overall to taste profit.

Sub-scenario 2

In the case of our shortlisted team having endured a terrible season (say they are in a bad run of form), losses can also be recovered by betting against our own side towards the end of the group stages. Say if Punjab (our team), who are 8th in the table with 8 losses, are coming up against Bangalore, who are top of the table with 16 points, in the penultimate game of the season, then it would be clever to place a bet against Punjab (on Bangalore) in order to reduce losses.

Sub-scenario 3

In the case of two of our shortlisted teams going up against each other (say one strong team versus one weak team), we would need to place a bet on the stronger of the two sides. This is the more logical option and here, it is a win-win situation as we can end up recovering losses should one of our shortlisted teams not win the tournament, while subsequently, we can also end up maximizing profits should one of our shortlisted teams win the tournament.

Sub-scenario 4 (worst-case scenario

In the scenario of things going completely awry, bets can be placed in live games towards the back-end of the tournament in order to recover losses. This is, of course, the very last resort.

Is that all?

GOOD NEWS - IT IS! It might look complicated, but trust us, it is as easy as it gets. All you need to do is go ahead and make the first move - the rest will follow. You know the teams, you know the website, you know what to do. SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, FOLKS?