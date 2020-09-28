Want England series to be played in India, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Today at 7:02 PM
Sourav Ganguly has stated that India are the priority venue for hosting England in 2021 but he is monitoring the Covid situation, which might force them to host the series in UAE. While hailing the fact that UAE have three stadiums close to each other, he also indicated the same about Mumbai.
With rising Covid-19 counts in India, things have become very complicated, with the situation not being conducive for hosting sporting events. The metro cities are heavily affected by the process and it becomes complicated to think if India can actually host the series against England in the country. Given India’s home dominance in the past, they would want to play in India, which Ganguly said would be the first priority.
"Priority is to make this (series against England) happen in India. We will try to make this happen on Indian grounds. The advantage in UAE is they have three stadiums (Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai). We also have the same facility in Mumbai -- CCI, Wankhede and DY Patil. We also have Eden Gardens. We have to create a bubble," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.
"We want to hold our cricket in India, that's where the game is, that's where the heart is. But we are monitoring the COVID situation. Everything is fluid. It's been hard for the last six months to keep everything in order. You want your cricket to happen. You want lives to get back to normal, there are players involved. But you also want to have a close look at the COVID situation," Ganguly added.
While there have been reports that the entire domestic season might have to be scrapped due to the Covid situation, Ganguly clarified that no such plans are in place at the moment and they are pondering a lot of other options.
"We are monitoring it. We want to have our domestic season. We have all the combinations, situations ready in our mind. We will try and make it happen as much as we can," he reiterated.
