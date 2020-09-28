VIDEO | 'Wishful' Zaheer Khan manifests Aaron Finch dismissal on-air within seconds of his prediction

Today at 8:49 PM
Mumbai's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan unruffled his magic as his boys delivered a body blow to RCB just as Zak was talking about taking a wicket on-air. Aaron Finch, who pushed Mumbai Indians on the back foot with his brilliant batting, had to take the long walk to the pavilion.
Every team has a quintessentially a know-all-guy. Zaheer Khan was that meticulous fella for the Indian team as the boys would often turn to him for advice from everything to anything. He was the man, who could get things done. The Zen-esque Zak exhibited his magical power of manifestation as he got Mumbai Indians' their first breakthrough just when he was on-air talking to commentators and asserting that Mumbai Indians need to take a wicket versus RCB.
Mumbai fans must be like where was Zak all the while? Why the commentators didn't take him on air earlier as he is still potent enough to get his side wickets albeit from the change room. Oh Zak, you never cease to amaze us. There couldn't have been a more perfect 'just what the doctor ordered' moment for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai as they were being failed by RCB's talisman Aaron Finch, who was smashing the defending champions for fun.
This startling moment came in the ninth over when Rohit called Boult for his second spell. On the sixth ball of his over, he bowled a full slower delivery to which Finch fancied another hit over the extra cover region but little did he know that Zak baba had already manifested his dismissal. Boult made it a reality by sending him back to the hut as he lobbed the ball to long-off for a dolly of a catch after he making heads turn with an exceptional fifty and getting RCB off to a flying start.
