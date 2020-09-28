VIDEO: 'Superman' ABDv messes up an easy catch before juggling to hold on to it like a boss

Today at 10:53 PM
AB de Villiers, who took back the gloves after a long time, had his heart in the mouth after he almost made a meal of Suryakumar Yadav's catch but somehow didn't let the ball slip off his gloves. After playing a blinder against MI, destroying Bumrah, ABDv grabbed his first catch on Udana's bowling.
Cricket is a beautiful sport where at times, even the best in the business make the most unexpected and silly mistakes when you least expect it. But AB de Villiers is too Superman-esque a personality to do anything wrong. The South African great, who had given up gloves for his national side owing to back issues, donned them again tonight to help RCB field an extra specialist bowler.
The 36-year-old has had plenty of practice with the gloves in training but when he finally donned them he was about to drop the prized scalp of Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli gave the third over to Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana, who bowled a short of length delivery angled across SKY, who in an attempt to steer the ball edged it playing too close to his body to wicketkeeper AB de Villiers, who took the catch easily.
But it blew up rather fast as the ball slipped to come out of his gloves and AB had to make a quick juggle to hold on to a straightforward catch, which must have given AB chills as he is too good a catcher to drop these that too with gloves. Yadav got out without even opening his account as Rohit Sharma's men were reduced to 16 for 2 chasing a humongous total of 202 runs to win.
