Three bets that will help you earn big in DC vs SRH encounter

Two teams with contrasting fortunes, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in Match 11 of the 2020 IPL on September 29 in Abu Dhabi. After losing back-to-back games, David Warner's SRH will have the uphill task to trump Shreyas Iyer's men, who have been unbeatable so far.

Delhi Capitals Total 6's Under 5.5 @1.83

Last three IPL games- 2, 6, 4

H2H- 9, 4, 4

Delhi Capitals have had a great start to the tournament winning both the games that they have played thus far. But there haven't been many sixes hit by the DC batsmen in the last three IPL games that they have played of which two games have come this year only. On an average, they have cleared the fence four times per match in last three games of the cash-rich league. When it comes to H2H games, only once did the Delhi-based franchise hit more than five maximums, while in two other games, all they could hit was four sixes each. Given the fact that at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the boundaries are comparatively bigger, it will not be an easy task to hit more than five sixes for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Pant hasn't yet set the ball rolling while Dhawan and Shaw aren't known for their six-hitting prowess. Iyer also struggled to get going in the last game versus CSK.

Rishabh Pant Total Runs Over 21.5 @ 1.83

Last three IPL knocks- 37*, 31, 38*

H2H- 49, 23, 5

Pant vs SRH- 328 runs, Avg: 46.86, SR-162.38

Rishbah Pant might not have been batting at his best in IPL 2020 so far but he has quite easily crossed the 21-run-mark in both the games that he has played. In fact, in last three innings, he has accumulated 106 runs in the IPL. Even when it comes to H2H games against Sunrisers Hyderabad, only once has he failed to make less than 23 runs in an innings. And overall, the left-hander has had a fantastic time against the Hyderabad-based franchise as he averages an exceptional 46.86 against them with a whopping strike-rate of 162.38. In fact, he played the best T20 knock of his life against SRH when he made an unbeaten 128* in the 2018 IPL. The Delhi gloveman looked in decent touch in the last few overs against CSK and was able to play some great shots on the off-side and that bodes well for this market to fetch you good bucks.

David Warner Total Runs Over 27.5 @1.83

Last three IPL knocks- 36, 6, 81

H2H- 51, 10

Warner vs DC- Runs 329, Avg: 41.13, SR- 122.76

Venue- 32, 36

Undoubtedly, David Warner had a hard time in the England ODIs in lead up to the 2020 IPL. He was unlucky to get run-out on 6 runs against RCB but showed that he is returning back to his best slowly but steadily as he played a decent hand of 36 runs against KKR in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the southpaw has played two IPL games at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and has crossed the 30-run-mark on both occasions. In the last three IPL knocks as well, he has been able to make 36, 6, and 81. When it comes to his H2H record against Delhi, the senior Aussie batsman averages 41.13 and is surely a good market to make money on given his impeccable track record in IPL. Never forget that Warner has won the orange cap not once, twice, but thrice, a feat yet to be surpassed by anyone.