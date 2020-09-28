Pakistan players are not getting chance to be part of IPL due to existing policies, rues Shahid Afridi

Today at 10:15 AM
Shahid Afridi has rued that Pakistan players are not getting the opportunity to play in the IPL due to the existing policies, which he believes is really unfortunate. Afridi also added that players such as Babar Azam would learn to play under pressure situations with IPL experience.
Since the start of the IPL in 2008, the tournament has grown in leaps and bounds, establishing itself as the marquee T20 tournament around the world. Unfortunately, owing to the policies and extreme political tension prevailing between the two countries, Pakistan players are prohibited from being part of the tournament. However, it was different in 2008, when the Pakistani players were still part of the apex tournament.
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was part of the 2008 edition for the Deccan Chargers admitted that it’s unfortunate that the Pakistani players are not getting an opportunity to participate in IPL due to the policies. He also pointed out how IPL as a big brand would have helped players such as Babar Azam to play in extreme pressure situations, developing him as a cricketer.
“The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations. Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform,” he said, reported Deccan Chronicle.
At the same time, he also added that Pakistani players are in demand for all other major leagues, which goes on to show their range of talent.
“Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league, PSL, to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms (with top players),” he said.
