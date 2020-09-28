IPL 2020 | Show me a more versatile player in Indian cricket than KL Rahul, asserts Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia has stated that no one in Indian cricket is more versatile than KL Rahul, who has a range of batting in all positions. Wadia has also heaped praise on Anil Kumble for guiding the side to a fine performance by using his wisdom and experience of the past.

After hitting a superb century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul played second fiddle to Mayank Agarwal, allowing him to don the role of an aggressor. Although his innings came under scanner for the slowness of it, it got an equal amount of appreciation for the fact that the team reached a total of 223 runs because of that innings. Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia was all praise for the man from Bangalore, calling him the most versatile Indian player at the moment. Wadia also stated that Anil Kumble’s presence in the dressing room is a very important factor for the side that is helping them big-time at the moment.

"As one can recollect, we went very strong for KL Rahul in the auctions. Show me a more versatile player in Indian cricket at the moment. He can open, he can go down to number four and he can go down to number six," said Wadia while speaking on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face cricket series.

"I think we've got an exceedingly well-balanced team with an exceedingly well-balanced director and coach in Anil Kumble. His experience, his respect, his wisdom just stands out. He is a phenomenal bowler, phenomenal leader and a nice person. He is humble, simple, to the point and very professional," he added.

The IPL started in UAE after a lot of deliberations and catfights between the ICC and the BCCI with the announcement for the T20 World Cup coming in pretty late. The process laid down by the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding the bio-secure bubble also helped the BCCI big-time to get the tournament started but Wadia was sure all along that, the tournament could go ahead as planned. He also added that lack of fans in the stadium is also a peaceful exercise for them.

"I was not one of them. I knew all along that it would happen. I had full faith in the BCCI and the IPL that it would happen. I think there was a lot of to and fro with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well. In every business, you have a good year and a bad year and ups and downs. And I think this is one of those years where one has to look at the glass half full. It's a different experience and quite intriguing when you are in a stadium and there are no fans around. It just means we have to shout more and cheer more.

"We have to adapt and adjust and that is what we are doing. It might be pretty peaceful actually from an owner's perspective because for a lot of owners, when you go to your home grounds, you have so many fans asking you things, wanting things and it might be pretty peaceful from our perspective, also. You have a more relaxed time and you get to enjoy the game and focus more. Here you have a restriction of eight people, so it is a different experience. I wouldn't say it’s better but it's unique and more peaceful for sure."