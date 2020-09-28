IPL 2020 | Sanju Samson must play in all formats for India, proclaims Shane Warne

In the absence of their former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the Royals top-order setup has changed its shape dramatically with their skipper Steve Smith taking over the role as an opener alongside Jos Buttler. While the duo got off to the worst start possible, losing Buttler for a single-digit score, it does look like the permanent, new order of the 2008 IPL winning franchise. Despite Buttler failing, though, one man who has benefited immensely from the top-order setup is 25-year-old Sanju Samson, who has smashed the bowlers across the batting paradise in Sharjah.