IPL 2020 | Sanju Samson must play in all formats for India, proclaims Shane Warne

Today at 6:02 PM
Shane Warne has proclaimed that Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson must play for India across all three formats before claiming that he is looking forward to see the youngster play next week. Alongside that, Warne also stated that Buttler, Smith, and Samson are RR’s three main batsmen in IPL 2020.
In the absence of their former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the Royals top-order setup has changed its shape dramatically with their skipper Steve Smith taking over the role as an opener alongside Jos Buttler. While the duo got off to the worst start possible, losing Buttler for a single-digit score, it does look like the permanent, new order of the 2008 IPL winning franchise. Despite Buttler failing, though, one man who has benefited immensely from the top-order setup is 25-year-old Sanju Samson, who has smashed the bowlers across the batting paradise in Sharjah.
While the wickets conductively support stroke-makers, Samson has torn open two of the best bowling attacks in the league - Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. After just two games, the right-hander has scored 159 runs in just two innings, at an average of 79.50, picking his game up from last year. Following his second straight match-winning knock, former RR skipper Shane Warne proclaimed that Samson must play for India across all three formats.
“I can’t believe he’s (Sanju Samson) not in the Indian side in all three formats, he’s such a great player, I’m really looking forward to watching him in the IPL. Your best players should face most balls. If you look at our side Buttler, Smith, and Samson are our best batsmen,” Warne said on Star Sports.
Despite the talks, Samson has been part of the India squad in recent times, with his last appearance coming against New Zealand in 2020. While Samson could not get India off to a sparkling start, his form in the IPL has seen his stocks rise yet again. However, with plenty of competition in the Indian setup, it will be difficult for the selectors to pick and choose between the available options.
