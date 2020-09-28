IPL 2020 | RCB vs MI: Today I Learnt- Ishan 'madman' Kishan, AB 'freak' de Villiers and MI's death woes

There is a daylight difference between a diffident Aaron Finch, who has played for eight franchises in the IPL and the bull-esque performer, who torments the bowlers in T20 internationals. With an average of 26.26 and a strike-rate of 129.70, leading up to this game, Finch had a lot to prove especially after not being able to match the hype coming into the 13th edition of the IPL, on back of some phenomenal exploits in England limited-overs series. After finding difficult to find his feet early on, Finch came out all guns blazing as he hit an audacious six straight off Trent Boult in the third over, he followed it up with a smashing pull off James Pattinson and then took Rahul Chahar to cleaners with a hat-trick of boundaries, finally looking like a man on path of redemption, who no longer desired to be a passenger in the lucrative league. Finch's 40 runs in the powerplay overs were his best ever in the IPL history, surpassing his previous best of 37 having first played in the lucrative league as early as 2010 as RCB ended on 59 in first six overs. The Aussie white-ball captain finished with a 35-ball-52 and this knock, it should give him a lot of confidence to crack the recipe of success in IPL.