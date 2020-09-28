IPL 2020 | Lots of hard work in the nets paying off now, claims Mayank Agarwal

Today at 6:57 PM
After a fine century against Rajasthan Royals, Mayank Agarwal has stated that he has done a lot of hard work in the nets, which have stated to reap dividends in his batting now. The Karnataka-lad has also praised his friend and skipper KL Rahul and added that the duo planned their innings well.
After playing for India in the 2010 U-19 World Cup, Mayank Agarwal might have taken ages to come good but once he has, he is not stopping at all. After a rampant home season in which he scored two Test double hundreds, Agarwal has been able to set shop as one of the finest batsmen in the country at the moment and successfully channelled that inner stoicity to a fine T20 batsman for Kings XI Punjab.
Opening for them for the first time in 2020, Agarwal played a stunning 89-run innings against Delhi Capitals and backed that up with a century against Rajasthan Royals last night. He came out as a fitter version of himself which he credited to the hardwork in the nets and a lot of jogging around Electronic City in Bengaluru.
"I'm a lot more calmer than before, backing myself and giving myself a lot of time. Lots of hard work in the nets, it's paying off now," Agarwal said in the post-match press conference.
Agarwal shares a great friendship with KL Rahul since they played U-15 cricket together for Karnataka and his friend happened to be at the other end when Agarwal scored his maiden IPL century. The duo managed things in quite some fashion as Rahul held back, letting Agarwal take the centre stage. Agarwal praised the camaraderie for the good performance last night.
"It's a lot of fun to bat with KL. Top-class cricketer, top guy, we share a good friendship even on the field. The talk was that if one of us at least gets a start, one between us two has to bat through. It feels amazing (to get the hundred), but more importantly, we got good runs. You got to give yourself some time because it's not as easy as it seems."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.