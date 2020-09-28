IPL 2020 | Let’s call the knock from Rahul Tewatia ‘freakish brilliance’, insists Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 10:54 AM
Sanjay Manjrekar has insisted that the match-winning knock of 53 runs off 31 balls from Rahul Tewatia against KXIP should be called ‘freakish brilliance’. He added that Tewatia had no track in the domestic circuit to back such performances, which makes the knock even more special.
The game between Rajasthan and Punjab saw Rahul Tewatia become a hero from a villain after he scored just 8 runs of the first 19 balls, chasing a huge target of 224, but later, redeemed himself by playing a blinder of an innings, which included 5 sixes in the single over of Sheldon Cottrell, ending his innings on the score of 53 off 31 balls.
This turnover is the fortune of Tewatia was not something anybody expected as he didn’t have a great domestic record to warrant such performances, however, he managed to outdo the expectations of everyone, winning the game for his team. Sanjay Manjrekar insisted that it was ‘freakish brilliance’ from the left-handed batsmen, who had only average performances to his name so far.
“No, it was almost impossible. I mean who would have thought. People would have tweeted saying Tewatia has lost the game for Rajasthan. And I think it was a decision also made out of great learning of Tewatia because when you look at his record at the first-class level and all there is nothing there to see that told us that he had the potential to win a game like this. He has some hitting ability we have seen that in the past hitting a few sixes, but this kind of a knock, so let’s call it ‘freakish brilliance’,” Manjrekar said on an ESPNcricinfo show.
The extend of this comeback can be gauged from the fact that Sanju Samson had refused to take a single in the 16th over of the match to give the strike to Tewatia, not expecting any sort of help from the allrounder, and later, he managed to win the game for his franchise. Ian Bishop pointed out that Tewatia had almost lost the game for his team, but credited him for his amazing innings.
“He should be celebrated for the way that he finished the game because he dug himself and the team into a hole, let’s not beat around the bush that’s not where he wanted to be but somehow he had the gumption to dig deep within himself and to be able to pull it off. Again, I thought he had thrown the game away,” Ian Bishop said.
