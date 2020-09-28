IPL 2020 | Had the self-confidence that I could clear boundaries, reveals Rahul Tewatia

Following his swashbuckling innings, Rahul Tewatia has admitted that he had the self-confidence that he could clear the boundaries with ease. He also thanked the support from Sanju Samson, who he admitted to being his constant support throughout the partnership as he took Royals home.

After being promoted to No.4, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia came under scrutiny for not being able to clear the boundaries, struggling in the process. So much so that several commentators on-air opined that he should walk back to the dressing room, giving his wicket away so that the likes of Robin Uthappa could come and help the Royals to a win. However, the all-rounder at the crease paid no attention to the accumulated pressure and only focused on hitting the right delivery out of the ground, a role that he was assigned.

While he failed to clear the spinners, he got hold of Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell as he scored 30 runs off his over, taking Royals ever-so-close to the victory line in a record run-chase. Following the game, the all-rounder admitted that he had the self-confidence to pull this run-chase off and clear the boundaries. He also credited the support from Samson, who he revealed constantly guided him.

“At first, I couldn’t connect the ball. I was given the role of targeting the leg-spinners, which I couldn’t do. However, after that Sanju Samson gave me the confidence that I can hit the ball. I knew that if I hit the ball once I could hit it further. I had the self-confidence. I knew I could chase it if I get hold of the ball,” Tewatia told Rajasthan Royals in a Twitter video posted by the franchise.

Despite the gargantuan pressure, the all-rounder cooly soaked all the pressure and gave it back to the Punjab bowlers, who had no answer to his scathing counter-attack. However, he admitted that there was pressure on him to clear the boundaries but he also believed in not giving away his wicket at any cost.

“Yes, there was pressure after Steve Smith and Sanju Samson’s brilliant partnership. But I was always planning that if I can’t hit the spinners, I will target the pacers, who I knew I could hit beyond the boundary. Sanju Samson saw me and told me that you can hit the ball. He also believed in him and he also trusted my hitting ability.”

“Robin Uthappa too gave me the much-needed confidence after I hit the six that I could finish the game for the Royals. When I wasn’t hitting it, I was telling Smudge (Smith) that I didn’t want to give my wicket away. This management has trusted my batting and promoted me so I didn’t want to gift my wicket."

Only after the magnanimous over, the southpaw realised that he could have joined the record books, scoring six sixes in an over, when he missed out one delivery off Cottrell’s over. Following the game, he recalled that even the delivery he missed (fifth ball) was within his radar but he couldn’t connect the ball.

“I realised later that I could have hit six sixes, that one ball I missed was also in my radar. No celebrations today because of the pressure situation and why celebrate for yourself, when the team has won. No bigger celebration than that.”