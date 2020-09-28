IPL 2020 | Find Shreyas Iyer to be a very positive character, states Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has stated that he finds Shreyas Iyer to be a positive influence on the team and has claimed that the best thing about the DC skipper is that he gives freedom to his bowlers. Mishra added that Ricky Ponting boosts the confidence of the whole team and is also positive all the time.

A veteran leg spinner, Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra has the title of being the second most successful bowler in the history of IPL with 157 wickets. Having made his IPL debut in the inaugural season in 2008, Mishra has been a part of all the 13 editions so far and has had a significant impact in the league, being the only bowler who has taken three hattricks in the IPL.

Mishra pointed out that the art of leg-spin keeps evolving and he makes effort to become an asset to his team.

‘‘When T20 was new, I always ended up hearing that it was not a leg-spinner’s game, and that really motivated me. I always made the effort to make an impact and become more valuable. The role keeps on evolving in every match – sometimes you try to bowl dots, but most of the times you try to be a wicket-taker and that eventually puts pressure on the batting side,” said Mishra as quoted by TOI.

Mishra, who has 76 Test wickets, 64 ODI scalps and 16 T20I wickets, is playing for his third IPL franchise as he has played for Delhi in their earlier avatar as Delhi Daredevils, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad. Enjoying his current stint with a youthful Capitals, Mishra was all praise for young captain Shreyas Iyer as well as his head coach Ricky Ponting.

“I think the fact that he’s (Ricky) played so much cricket at the top level means he knows about the mentality of each individual. He knows how to talk to people and what to say at what moment. He ends up boosting the confidence of all the players and is always positive only,” he said.

“I find him to be a very positive character. The best thing for me is the fact that he gives freedom to his bowlers to choose their fields and set up their plans. He backs you all the time, and I’m sure he will keep on growing as a captain.”