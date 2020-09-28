IPL 2020 | Expecting Hardik Pandya to start bowling soon this season, reveals Zaheer Khan

Today at 9:52 AM
Zaheer Khan has revealed that the management is expecting Hardik Pandya soon to start bowling, hinting that the all-rounder might pick the ball from the next game against RCB. However, at the same time, MI’s bowling coach also cited that the franchise doesn’t want to risk him getting injured.
Since Hardik Pandya walked into the Mumbai Indians set up, he has arguably left a mark on the IPL with his exquisite batting, steady bowling, and sensational fielding. However, ahead of this season, the all-rounder is arriving on the back of an injury-prodded 2019 where he had injured his back playing for India. Since then, the all-rounder has been carefully brought back into the setup with the Mumbai franchise playing him solely as a batsman.
While he didn’t have much of an impact against CSK, he came to the party in the second game against KKR, knocking the bowlers around the park. If it was any indication, Hardik might be soon fully fit to take up duties with the ball as well. Confirming the same, Zaheer Khan revealed that the management is expecting the all-rounder to take up bowling duties soon.
“We are all expecting him to bowl and he is someone who really changes the balance of any side when he is bowling. He understands that but we have to listen to his body. We are looking forward to his bowling, he is very keen but we have to be really patient,” said Zaheer, reported Hindustan Times.
Hardik’s influence on the Mumbai bowling attack too has been visible, with 42 wickets at an average of 31.26, coming in handy from time to time. Zaheer hoped that the all-rounder would soon return to bowling at his full marks.
“We are happy he is there as a batsman and with full fitness contributing; so that is the exciting part. Hopefully you will see him bowl soon.”
