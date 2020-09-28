IPL 2020 | Dhoni’s batting position is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team, opines Brett Lee

Today at 9:50 AM
Brett Lee has opined that the batting position of Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni not being certain is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team, resulting in poor results. He added that Dhoni must fix his batting position if he wants CSK to start winning after two early losses.
This edition of IPL marked the return of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who had been on a hiatus from cricket after India’s World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand. In August, Dhoni left the sporting world stunned when he announced his retirement from the sport, making his return to IPL even more significant. Naturally, the fans wanted to see Dhoni smash the bowlers out of the park and win games for CSK, but things have not panned out like that so far.
However, in the three matches so far, Dhoni has shied away from coming at the top of the order even when his team required him the most, which raised quite a few questions in the cricket fraternity. He left everyone wondering about his batting position which doesn’t seem to be fixed as he came out to bat as low as number 7 in the second match when the match was almost over.
The former Australia cricketer Brett Lee opined that Dhoni’s batting position is affecting CSK and it must be fixed if they want to turn their season around.
“They have to start winning, they’ve got the right team but don’t think they’ve got the right position (for the players). I think the talk on Dhoni’s batting position is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team. He has to fix his batting position,” Brett Lee said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Having already suffered two big defeats in the tournament so far against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, CSK will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in their next game hoping to get their season back on track.
