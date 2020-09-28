IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Statistical Preview

On the back of a solid win against CSK on Friday, Delhi would walk into this encounter high on confidence with Prithvi Shaw’s form coming back to his brim. However, at the other end, there would be Sunrisers Hyderabad who walk into this contest after losing two straight games, at seventh position.

Form Guide

Delhi Capitals - W W L W W

Just one rare loss for Delhi, coming against the Chennai Super Kings last season has hurt their form guide, which otherwise would have read five straight wins, suggesting a great team. This season while they had an initial hiccup in the game against Kings XI Punjab, where they literally threw the game out of their hands, Delhi showcased why they are one of the best teams in this edition with their comeback. Against CSK, they looked dominant right from the start, with their impressive opening partnership before their bowling unit took matters into their own hands. Against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad, they would walk in as the favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L L L L

Five straight losses and a struggling David Warner sums up the franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad. After a painful crash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game, where they found a way to crash out of the contest after being in a dominant position at the end of 16 overs, Sunrisers crashed in stunning fashion against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game. The two-time IPL winning franchise would now need an incredible effort from their batting unit coupled with an improved bowling performance against Delhi.

Key Batsmen

Delhi Capitals - Shreyas Iyer

Marcus Stoinis in the first game and Prithvi Shaw in the second game have all had their scintillating say on the proceedings with the bat for Delhi Capitals. However, one man that has stayed key to their batting performance is the right-handed Shreyas Iyer, their skipper and a true leader. Since the start of the season, Iyer has only got one opportunity to make a big score, in the game against Kings XI Punjab, in tough conditions where he excelled. Against CSK, he came in too late in the innings to make a significant impact on the proceedings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jonny Bairstow

It has become a fact now that David Warner’s form has been terrible since the turn of the year, with his performance against India and later England. While Australia have suffered the wrath of it, Sunrisers have already started facing the heat in the first two games. In his absence, the Orange Army would be hopeful that their other opener, the Englishman Jonny Bairstow would be key to their chances. In the two games thus far, only Manish Pandey has scored more runs than the English opener, who has scored 66 runs for the franchise. Against the strong Delhi pace attack, expect Bairstow to come good with his batting.

Key Bowlers

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

Two games, two stunning bowling spells but one man, Kagiso Rabada. Truly after what happened last year, the man deserves a pat on his back for his impressive display, with a bowling performance never seen before. Five wickets in two games, with a bowling average of 10.80, yes TEN, Rabada is one of the finest pacers in the league only behind Jasprit Bumrah. With such form, the Proteas pacer would only get better with the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Khaleel Ahmed

One of the worst bowling units at the moment according to current form, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to dismiss the opposition. So much so that they have only picked up six wickets this season in the two games, against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While there were a host of changes against KKR, expect the franchise to stick with their left-arm seam9er Khaleel Ahmed, who looked mightily impressive with one wicket in his first game. Against Delhi’s top-order, Khaleel’s left-arm might come in handy for the franchise, who are aiming for their first victory this season.

Probable XI

SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

When to Watch: Sep 29, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)