IPL 2020 | Big thing for us to bring that energy in the field, insists Simon Katich

“I think it’s important you take that time off to regroup, refocus, learn from what we did wrong in that previous game and then turn it into a positive for the next game. So whilst it wasn’t a great result, there were things we learnt from it that we know we have to do better on Monday against Mumbai. And I think the big thing for us was bringing that energy in the field. We had that in the first game when we were squeezing. The other day we didn’t see it we were 10 mins down in the over-rate and I think that showed in our intensity throughout. That’s something we need to address in this next game,” Katich said on a Youtube video on RCB’s channel.