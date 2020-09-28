IPL 2020 | Big thing for us to bring that energy in the field, insists Simon Katich

Today at 11:38 AM
RCB head coach Simon Katich has insisted that the most important thing for the team is to bring back the intensity level of their fielding after they were 10 minutes behind the over-rate in the game against KXIP. He added that the team as a group has learnt a lot from their 97-run loss against KXIP.
After a convincing win in the first game, the Virat Kohli-led side lost its way in the game as they were thrashed by KXIP in a 97-run defeat. Kohli was also fined 12 lakhs in the second match for being 10 mins behind the over-rate. There were hardly any positives from the game as they were outdone in all the departments and literally nothing went their way.
RCB head coach Simon Katich insisted that the main focus of the group is to bring back the energy in the field. He added that despite a bad performance in the second game, the team has learnt a lot of things and will be implementing them in the games to come.
“I think it’s important you take that time off to regroup, refocus, learn from what we did wrong in that previous game and then turn it into a positive for the next game. So whilst it wasn’t a great result, there were things we learnt from it that we know we have to do better on Monday against Mumbai. And I think the big thing for us was bringing that energy in the field. We had that in the first game when we were squeezing. The other day we didn’t see it we were 10 mins down in the over-rate and I think that showed in our intensity throughout. That’s something we need to address in this next game,” Katich said on a Youtube video on RCB’s channel.
Mike Hesson was of the same opinion that the team didn’t perform according to the accepted standards and will be coming back in the next match with much more intensity.
“The mood’s good. We spent time reflecting upon our performance in the last game and we obviously didn’t accept that as our standard. So we talked about the things that we can control and there were certainly a number of those. So yeah we train with purpose today obviously in the field that sets the tone initially and then it is far easier to work on our skill after that,” Hesson said.
