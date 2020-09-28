Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed indefinitely owing to quarantine rules

Today at 7:54 PM
Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that they are calling off the tour to Sri Lanka as SLC did not agree to their condition regarding the 14-day quarantine rule. The series, originally planned for July-August, was rescheduled for October-November due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, the originally July-August planned Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka had to be moved to the October-November window. However, even after agreeing on the duration and time of the tour, both the boards were not able to agree upon each other’s conditions regarding the tour.
Finally on Monday, after lots of negotiations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced that the tour of Sri Lanka for a three-match test series has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. The series will now be pushed further back because of Sri Lanka’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period which would have affected Bangladesh’s preparations.
“We’re not touring Sri Lanka now. They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by ANI.
According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket has replied saying that the series, which is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, would be rescheduled.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.