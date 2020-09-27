VIDEO | Nicholas 'Superman' Pooran's outrageous save denies Sanju Samson a six

Yesterday at 10:48 PM
After finishing the innings on a high, Nicholas Pooran was in action on the field again as he made an outrageous effort to save a certain six from Sanju Samson on the boundary. Pooran scored 25 runs off 8 balls in the first innings, which included 2 sixes in last over off Jofra Archer’s bowling.
This edition of IPL has received lots of criticism for poor fielding and poor fitness standards of players, who didn’t have much practice in the prior few months due to the pandemic. The belly and lazy fielding seemed to be the trend of this edition but this perception was challenged in the match between Rajasthan and Punjab as Nicholas Pooran made an outrageous effort at the boundary.
Murugan Ashwin was against in-form Sanju Samson, who was smashing bowlers all over the ground, in the 8th over of the Rajasthan’s innings, trying to bring the run-rate of KXIP down. He did so in the first two balls of the over as he conceded just 2 runs, a single on each of the delivery, but on the third ball, Samson timed the ball perfectly to an ‘almost-six’ on deep mid-wicket.
As the ball left Samson’s bat it was certain that it will be a six but Pooran had other plans as he flew to take the catch two yards outside the boundary and threw the ball inside to deny Samson off a six. It was refreshing to see such high-level fielding amidst of poor fielding shown by everyone else and also led to Jonty Rhodes standing to applaud the West Indian's show-time efforts.
Here's the outrageous effort from the West Indian:-
