VIDEO | Nicholas 'Superman' Pooran's outrageous save denies Sanju Samson a six

Murugan Ashwin was against in-form Sanju Samson, who was smashing bowlers all over the ground, in the 8th over of the Rajasthan’s innings, trying to bring the run-rate of KXIP down. He did so in the first two balls of the over as he conceded just 2 runs, a single on each of the delivery, but on the third ball, Samson timed the ball perfectly to an ‘almost-six’ on deep mid-wicket.