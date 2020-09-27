VIDEO | Nicholas Pooran trashes ‘Back from Future’ Jofra Archer out of ground

Today at 10:26 PM
Nicholas Pooran trashed Jofra Archer for two sixes and one four in the last over, which was already predicted by ‘Back from Future’ Jofra Archer in one of his tweets. After a 183-run opening stand, Pooran joined the run-fest by scoring 25 off 8 balls, adding a cherry to the already well-cooked cake.
Opting to bowl first on the flat wicket of Sharjah, Rajasthan had to bear the brunt of Punjab openers as they made a 183-run stand, which included a maiden ton from Mayank Agarwal. KL Rahul scored 69 off 54 balls to claim the orange cap. After the dismissal of the pair, Nicholas Pooran was sent in to finish the innings on a high.
Coming in to bat at the fag end of the innings, Pooran didn’t take much time before depositing Tom Curran for a six on the second ball he played, looking to make the most of the few balls he was supposed to play. Next ball, Curran made a comeback as Pooran got underneath the length delivery and popped it straight up, however, he was fortunate to be dropped by Robin Uthappa in spite of getting plenty of time to get under the ball.
The last over of the innings was handed to Jofra Archer to contain Glenn Maxwell and Pooran, but the decision didn’t turn out good as Archer was hit for 18 runs. Pooran was the main culprit of the destruction in the last over as he deposited Archer for two sixes and a four. The left-hander didn’t quite time the first six but managed to clear long-off quite comfortably and then, hammered Archer for a flat six over the mid-wicket on the last ball of the innings, taking the team total to 223 for 2. Interestingly, Archer had already predicted this event back in 2013 itself, certainly looks like a scene from the time-travelling Hollywood movies.
Here's the tweet from Archer :
Pooran is just kill me— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 10, 2013
Here's the video of Pooran smashing Archer over the ropes :
