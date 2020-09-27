VIDEO | Nicholas Pooran trashes ‘Back from Future’ Jofra Archer out of ground

The last over of the innings was handed to Jofra Archer to contain Glenn Maxwell and Pooran, but the decision didn’t turn out good as Archer was hit for 18 runs. Pooran was the main culprit of the destruction in the last over as he deposited Archer for two sixes and a four. The left-hander didn’t quite time the first six but managed to clear long-off quite comfortably and then, hammered Archer for a flat six over the mid-wicket on the last ball of the innings, taking the team total to 223 for 2. Interestingly, Archer had already predicted this event back in 2013 itself, certainly looks like a scene from the time-travelling Hollywood movies.