Twitter reacts to Rahul Tewatia's 'special' twist to help Rajasthan chase IPL record total

Yesterday at 11:38 PM
After Sanju Samson walked off in the 17th over, all hopes rendered useless for the Rajasthan Royals fans, who banished Rahul Tewatia for his slow knock. However, in the twist of a few deliveries, Tewatia changed the course of the innings, leading them to a record chase in the IPL.
Sehwag being Sehwag
Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020
What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes.
Some serious hitting
6666.6W6616 💥— ICC (@ICC) September 27, 2020
It rained sixes at Sharjah as Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer pulled off an unbelievable heist in the #IPL2020
Prior to that onslaught, Rajasthan Royals required 51 off 18 deliveries – they've won with three balls to spare 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nglADX3PJn
Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals’ batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020
They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully.
Surprised how the @lionsdenkxip fast bowlers didn’t bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/f52wF11uig
What an amazing game of cricket. So many things to talk about. Firstly - what courage and heart shown from Tewatia, especially after his poor start with the bat, well done young man-awesome ! My man @IamSanjuSamson once again-pure class ! Great win @rajasthanroyals wow wow wow !— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020
Brilliant knock by Tewatia
Australian Smith's belief of never giving up, #samson's composed power hitting but without #Tewatia this match was nothing. #RRvKXIP #KXIPvsRR #KXIP #IPL2020— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 27, 2020
One of the most incredible games ever in the history of @IPL cricket! This is why #IPL is the most exciting #T20 league in the world! What a game! Brilliant, simply a brilliant run chase by @rajasthanroyals! #InsideOut #iplseason13 #IPL2020 #KXIPvsRR— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 27, 2020
Where are the critics now
Zero to Hero 😂👏🏼👍🏼 #KXIPvsRR #IPL2020— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 27, 2020
Oho, Tewatia going from zero to hero, making critics eat crow!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 27, 2020
RR looks like good contender. Buttler, Samson, Smith, Archer and now Tewatia.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 27, 2020
Game-changing knock
Rahul Tewatia after hitting 5 sixes outta nowhere #RRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/4M5nwRdGAG— OMKAR (@iamomkark) September 27, 2020
I am happy to announce a new knighthood after Sir Jadeja.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2020
Sir Tewatia. Take a bow.
What a fabulous run chase it was
What a game!!!!!! #ipl #RRvKXIP @IamSanjuSamson solid as always. And how #Tewatia turned his innings and the game around is just UNBELIEVABLE!! Well done my man. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2020
This is why we love this game
What an incredible game of cricket.....Rahul Tewatia, you’ve shown all of us that miracles do happen. Five sixes in an over against an International fast-bowler. Especially after the struggle. A Fairy tale. #RRvKXIP— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.