Three RCB bets that can help you win big in their clash versus Mumbai

Today at 8:30 PM
Having contrasting results in the previous match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in a bid to overhaul their disastrous performance of the last match. RCB will have high hopes from Aaron Finch to give them a good start along with youngster Devdutt Padikkal.
Aaron Finch to score more than 23.5 runs
Form Guide
Finch in T20 - 20, 29, 39, 40, 46
Finch against MI - 46, 0, 0, 67*, 68
Aaron Finch had a remarkable tour in England scoring runs at an average of 41.67 in the 3-match T20I series. In the IPL too, he has got starts in both the matches that RCB played but didn’t quite convert those starts into big innings. In the second match when RCB was losing wickets in succession the Australian skipper did get 20 runs, being the only one in the top four getting to double digits. Historically too he has done quite decent against Mumbai, scoring runs against them at an average of 26.88. On top of all this, given the form that the Australian has been in the recent past, it is highly likely that he will score more than 23 runs.
Batmen Matches (Most runs) - A Finch (vs V Kohli)
Form Guide
In IPL:-
A Finch - 20, 29, 4, 46, 26
V Kohli - 1, 14, 16, 25, 23
In T20I:-
A Finch - 39, 40, 46, 55, 14
V Kohli - 11, 38, 11, 45, 26
Going against Kohli does not seem like the right thing in this market, but the numbers tell a different story. Kohli has not hit a fifty in the last 7 seven T20I matches and the same is the case with IPL, where we have not seen a big knock from him for quite some time. While on the other hand, Finch has been in brilliant form in the recent past, going over 30 runs in 4 out of 5 T20I innings. In IPL too he has been decent and has looked quite certain this time around after the good English tour. Hence, in this low-risk high reward bet, Finch in all likelihood is going to edge out Kohli, who has looked rusty this season.
Yuzvendra Chahal to over 1.5 wickets
Form Guide
In IPL - 1/25 (4 overs), 3/18 (4 overs), 1/24 (4 overs), 1/0 (0.2 overs), 2/41 (4 overs)
Against MI (IPL 2019)- 2/27 (4 overs), 4/38 (4 overs)
Chahal has done incredibly well from the time he has made his debut for the Bangalore based franchise. He even delivered good performances at the small batting heaven of Chinnaswamy, which speaks volumes about the ability of the player to perform in varying conditions. In Dubai, he is taking full advantage of the spin-friendly conditions, becoming the Man of the Match in the opening match for picking 3 wickets for 18 runs. He did well against Mumbai last year, picking up 6 wickets in 2 matches. Given the strong stats of Chahal and his knack of picking up crucial wickets, he is likely to pick up more than 1 wicket and win in this market.
