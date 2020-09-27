Three RCB bets that can help you win big in their clash versus Mumbai

Going against Kohli does not seem like the right thing in this market, but the numbers tell a different story. Kohli has not hit a fifty in the last 7 seven T20I matches and the same is the case with IPL, where we have not seen a big knock from him for quite some time. While on the other hand, Finch has been in brilliant form in the recent past, going over 30 runs in 4 out of 5 T20I innings. In IPL too he has been decent and has looked quite certain this time around after the good English tour. Hence, in this low-risk high reward bet, Finch in all likelihood is going to edge out Kohli, who has looked rusty this season.