Three Mumbai bets that can help you win big in the Bangalore clash

After finally breaking their UAE duck in their second IPL 2020 clash versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians will enter the Bangalore clash soaring with confidence. With the side settled on all fronts, Mumbai will fancy their chances against an RCB side coming on the back of a drubbing.

Mumbai to beat Bangalore @ 1.69

Rust, even year, UAE voodoo, yada yada yada. There was so much negative talk about Mumbai after their loss against Chennai on the opening day, but it just took one match for the defending champions to silence the critics. Rohit Sharma's men obliterated Kolkata in their second outing earlier this week, and there's no reason why they won't be able to do the same versus a down-on-confidence Bangalore side, come Monday. Historically, having won 18 of the 27 H2H clashes, Mumbai have had the timber over Bangalore, yes, but it's the recent record that's scary. The defending champions have beaten the Reds in 5 of the two sides' last 6 H2H clashes and in IPL 2019, it was a clean sweep for the Blues, who outclassed Bangalore both home and away. What's also important to note is that while Mumbai are a side on the rise, knowing exactly what their best combination is, Bangalore, on the contrary, have already started to clutch at straws after two games, evident from their soulless and perplexing display in the 97-run defeat to Punjab. Mumbai vs Bangalore might be a tasty encounter on paper, but, in reality, unless for an absolute miracle, there is only one side that is bound to emerge victorious.

Mumbai powerplay score over 47.5 in the powerplay @ 1.89

There are seldom easy and 'obvious' markets which guarantee the punter big bucks but this is one such market. Evidence from this year in itself will justify the aforementioned statement but let's just skim IPL 2019 numbers just to be double-sure. Last year, Mumbai scored 48.4 runs on average in their group games in the powerplay. This figure is very good by itself, yes, but this number rose to a remarkable 59.5 in H2H games against Bangalore. In fact, there is something about RCB's bowling that brings out the best in the Mumbai batsmen in the powerplay, as in their last 5 H2H clashes against the Reds, dating back to IPL 2018, the Blues have scored an astounding 54.8 runs on average in the powerplay, not passing 50 in the first 6 overs just once. They will head into Monday's clash in great form, too, having scored 59 and 51 respectively in the powerplay in their first two games of this season. If these numbers are not enticing enough already, let me just leave you with this - RCB conceded 51.46 runs on average in the powerplay last season (second-worst of all teams) and this season, in two matches, they've conceded 48 and 50, in the first six overs.

Mumbai to hit more sixes than Bangalore @ 1.96

Mumbai Indians aren't four-time IPL champs for no reason, and one of the major components behind their incredible ability to pull off heists, time and again, has been their six-hitting ability. In Rohit, Pandya(s) and Pollard, they boast of the biggest six-hitters in the world and the same is reflected in their numbers. Last season, for instance, Mumbai hit a gargantuan 105 sixes in their group games, 12 more than RCB's tally of 93 and the third-best figure in the entire competition. This season, already, they've hit 13 sixes in two games, which is six more than the tally of RCB (7). Last season, interestingly, both sides hit 20 sixes each in their H2H bouts, but the historical mediocrity of RCB when it comes to conceding sixes - they are known as the worst death-bowling side in the IPL for that exact reason - is simply hard to ignore. In IPL 2019, for instance, the Reds conceded more sixes per game than every other side in the competition and already this season, they've conceded 10 sixes off just two games, including seven in their previous clash versus Punjab. A combination of the six-hitting prowess of the Mumbai batsmen and the ineptness of the Bangalore bowlers makes this bet a no-brainer.