IPL 2020 | Youngsters will come out good when they are not under pressure, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has admitted that the key to improving and boosting a youngsters’ confidence is by not putting any sort of pressure on them, which in turn will make them better cricketers. He also recalled the advice from Ricky Ponting which was to listen to his teammates' feedback carefully.

After Ricky Ponting stepped down as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise, the leadership role was handed straight to the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. The duo further went on to form a formidable partnership in the franchise’s setup when Ponting took over the role as the coach while Rohit continued to lead the side. It was during this time, the now 33-year-old learnt a lot about captaincy and managing the side.

One of the important lessons that Rohit learnt was on handling the youngsters. Following the retirement of giants such as Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, the franchise had to trust its young Indian unit to come up good. Dwelling on that, Rohit admitted that it is key to not put the youngsters in any sort of pressure, which will harm their development.

“Those players will come out good or will be at their best when they are not under pressure. When there is not too much talking going on about them in the squad. They get to know all these things,” Rohit said in the first episode of India Today Inspiration season 2.

“The first thing Ponting told me that when you are captaining you can’t be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,” he added.

Alongside that, the influx of talent on the Mumbai Indians bench too comes in as a worry to Rohit, who has to carefully dwell in between the threads. The Indian vice-captain admitted that he took advice from the legendary Australian skipper, who advised him to get feedback from his teammates following every game.

“I want to make sure that the 10 guys who are playing and the other players on the bench, I should be talking to them and make them feel important. And that is something that I learned from Ricky Ponting. I see how I can get little contributions from all the players. And of course, my performance is also important.”