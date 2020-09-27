IPL 2020 | Want to learn from Morgan how to sweep and reverse-sweep, expresses Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Shubman Gill, who was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 70 on Saturday, has revealed that he would love to learn how to sweep proficiently from his teammate and senior, Eoin Morgan. An unbeaten 92-run Gill-Morgan stand propelled KKR to a 7-wicket win versus SRH.

Having failed to make an impression in the first game of the season - a 20-ball 16 versus MI chasing 196 - Eoin Morgan, on Saturday, came into bat under considerable pressure, with his side 53/3, having just lost their skipper Dinesh Karthik. Morgan, who averages under 23 in his IPL career, walked to bat against an on-song Rashid Khan and, to add to his woes, SRH skipper David Warner deployed the nifty Mohammad Nabi in order to strangle the southpaw.

However, through some much-needed innovation, the England skipper broke free from SRH’s stranglehold and eventually bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 42 to take KKR over the line.

According to 21-year-old Shubman Gill, who shared an unbeaten 92-run stand with Morgan, the southpaw’s innings was an exhibition and the youngster expressed his eagerness to learn from the crafty left-hander how to sweep and the reverse-sweep.

“He (Morgan) was batting really well, especially to spinners. His reverse-sweeping and sweeping is something I definitely want to learn (from him). The conversations in the middle weren’t that long. We were just talking about the bowlers and trying to anticipate what deliveries they were trying to bowl,” Gill told Cummins post-match in a video posted on IPLT20.com.

Gill and Morgan might have taken KKR over the line, but the win was set-up by a fine new-ball spell from Pat Cummins, who, after leaking 49 runs in 3 overs versus Mumbai, finished with figures of 3-0-11-1 inside the powerplay. Speaking to Gill, the Australian revealed that positive talks with the captain and the coaches helped his confidence and claimed that he went in with an aggressive mindset with the new ball against the dangerous pairing of Warner and Bairstow. The right-hander was rewarded for his aggression and consistency, as he ended up skittling age-old nemesis Bairstow in the final ball of his second over.

“I felt good tonight. Had a good training session yesterday, rhythm felt good and I think the talks over the last few days between all the coaches and DK have been really positive, so I had a lot of confidence going out there. Fortunately, I had a good day.

“I had the new ball in my hand, so just tried to make the most of that. We know they are classy players and they’re really hard to dismiss once they are in. So I was trying to be aggressive and I fortunately got one wicket. But I thought the whole bowling line-up was really terrific, so pumped. Great win,” Cummins told Gill post his side’s seven-wicket win.

Both Cummins and Gill will have a two-day break, after which they will be on the field to take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday, September 30.