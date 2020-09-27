IPL 2020 | That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played, insists Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia insisted that it was his worst 20 balls at the start of the innings, but reiterated that he had the confidence to win hit the long, which he eventually did in the fag end of the innings. He revealed that the coach had sent him to hit leg-spinners over the rope, but he wasn’t able to do. However, ultimately he hit others for 7 sixes in his explosive innings, out of which five sixes came off Cottrell's one over.