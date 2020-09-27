IPL 2020 | That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played, insists Rahul Tewatia

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Rahul Tewatia has insisted that the 20 balls he played in the initial part of his innings were his worst ever as he struggled to put his bat on the ball. He added that the coach had sent him to hit leg-spinners but he wasn’t able to do so, finally hitting Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in an over.
Chasing a gigantic target of 224, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith couldn’t follow the way shown by Rahul and Mayank as RR lost Buttler’s wicket early, but their ship was steadied by Sanju Samson who scored splendid 85 runs off 42 balls, setting the stage of RR win. Later, it was Rahul Tewatia, who initially struggled to put the bat on the ball, smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over virtually winning the game for Rajasthan and ended up with the score of 53 off 31 balls.
Rahul Tewatia insisted that it was his worst 20 balls at the start of the innings, but reiterated that he had the confidence to win hit the long, which he eventually did in the fag end of the innings. He revealed that the coach had sent him to hit leg-spinners over the rope, but he wasn’t able to do. However, ultimately he hit others for 7 sixes in his explosive innings, out of which five sixes came off Cottrell's one over.
“Now, I'm better. That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long,” Tewatia said in the post-match interview.
“I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately, I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers.”
